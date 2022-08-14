Skip to main content

How to watch Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Hubert Hurkacz at the National Bank Open

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Check out Tennis Channel to view Sunday's bout between No. 10 Hubert Hurkacz and No. 23 Pablo Carreno Busta in the finals at the National Bank Open.

How to watch Hubert Hurkacz vs. Pablo Carreno Busta at the National Bank Open

  • Tournament: National Bank Open
  • Round: Final
  • Date: Sunday, August 14
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Hurkacz vs. Carreno Busta Matchup Info

Hubert HurkaczPablo Carreno Busta

10

World Rank

23

29-12

2022 Match Record

23-16

69-39

2022 Set Record

56-41

Citi Open

Last Tournament

Hamburg European Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 16

Hubert Hurkacz vs. Pablo Carreno Busta Recent Performance

  • In the semifinals, Hurkacz was victorious 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 versus Casper Ruud on Saturday.
  • In the semifinals, Carreno Busta was victorious 7-5, 6-7, 6-2 versus Daniel Evans on Saturday.
  • Hurkacz has played 27.5 games per match (25.9 in three-set matches) in his 41 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Hurkacz has won 87.3% of his games on serve, and 21.5% on return.
  • On hard courts, Hurkacz has won 21.8% of his return games and 87.1% of his service games.
  • Carreno Busta has played 39 matches so far this year, and 25.8 games per match across all court surfaces (23.6 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Carreno Busta has won 80.1% of his games on serve, and 26.8% on return.
  • On hard courts, Carreno Busta has won 28% of his return games and 84.8% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
14
2022

Canada - Singles & Doubles Finals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

imago1013784089h
Hockey

How to Watch Czechia vs Latvia in IIHF World Juniors

By Adam Childs3 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Francisco Cerundolo at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Grigor Dimitrov vs. Denis Shapovalov at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Filip Krajinovic vs. Daniel Evans at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Taylor Fritz vs. Sebastian Baez at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Diego Schwartzman vs. Alex Molcan at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Alex Molcan vs. Diego Schwartzman at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Brandon Nakashima vs. Aslan Karatsev at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Francisco Cerundolo vs. Roberto Bautista Agut at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago