How to watch Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Francisco Cerundolo at the Western & Southern Open
Fire up Tennis Channel on Sunday to watch the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, which features Roberto Bautista Agut facing off against Francisco Cerundolo.
How to watch Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Francisco Cerundolo at the Western & Southern Open
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, August 14
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Bautista Agut vs. Cerundolo Matchup Info
|Roberto Bautista Agut
|Francisco Cerundolo
18
World Rank
27
24-12
2022 Match Record
26-17
53-28
2022 Set Record
55-45
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 64
Roberto Bautista Agut vs. Francisco Cerundolo Recent Performance
- In his last match, Bautista Agut was defeated 7-6, 6-7, 4-6 against Casper Ruud in the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open.
- Cerundolo came up short in his most recent match, 6-7, 7-5, 3-6 versus Karen Khachanov in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open on August 8, 2022.
- Bautista Agut has played 22.5 games per match (21.9 in three-set matches) in his 36 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
- Bautista Agut has won 32.4% of his return games this year, and 80.5% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Bautista Agut has won 78.0% of his service games and 32.7% of his return games.
- Cerundolo has played 23.2 games per match (22.6 in three-set matches) in his 43 matches so far this year across all court types.
- Cerundolo has won 33.2% of his return games this year, and 74.1% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Cerundolo has won 80.0% of his games on serve, and 30.4% on return.
How To Watch
August
14
2022
Canada - Singles & Doubles Finals
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)