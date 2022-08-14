How to watch Sebastian Baez vs. Taylor Fritz at the Western & Southern Open
Taylor Fritz and Sebastian Baez are scheduled to go head to head on Sunday, August 14 in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, and you can tune in to watch on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, August 14
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Fritz vs. Baez Matchup Info
|Taylor Fritz
|Sebastian Baez
13
World Rank
32
29-12
2022 Match Record
33-22
78-38
2022 Set Record
79-65
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 64
Taylor Fritz vs. Sebastian Baez Recent Performance
- In his most recent match, Fritz came up short 6-7, 6-1, 5-7 versus Daniel Evans in the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open.
- Baez is coming off a loss in the Round of 64 at the National Bank Open, to No. 37-ranked Nick Kyrgios, 4-6, 4-6.
- Through 41 matches this year (across all court types), Fritz has played 28.6 games per match (25.4 in three-set matches) and won 54.9% of them.
- Fritz has won 28.2% of his return games this year, and 81.6% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Fritz has won 28.0% of his return games and 83.3% of his service games.
- Through 55 matches so far this year, Baez has played 25.4 games per match (23.9 in three-set matches) and won 51.9% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Thus far this year, Baez has won 27.9% of his return games and 74.1% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Baez has won 69.8% of his games on serve, and 19.0% on return.
How To Watch
August
14
2022
Canada - Singles & Doubles Finals
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:00
PM/EST
