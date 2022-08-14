How to watch Sebastian Korda vs. Karen Khachanov at the Western & Southern Open
Watch Karen Khachanov and Sebastian Korda go toe to toe in Sunday's Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, August 14
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Khachanov vs. Korda Matchup Info
|Karen Khachanov
|Sebastian Korda
28
World Rank
52
27-19
2022 Match Record
19-15
64-54
2022 Set Record
50-37
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Karen Khachanov vs. Sebastian Korda Recent Performance
- Khachanov most recently played on August 10, 2022, a 3-6, 2-6 loss to No. 16-ranked Marin Cilic in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open.
- In his last match, Korda came up short 2-6, 7-5, 3-6 versus Mikael Ymer in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open.
- Khachanov has played 46 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 25.8 games per match (24.1 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Khachanov has won 79.9% of his games on serve, and 21.3% on return.
- Khachanov has won 80.8% of his service games on hard courts, and 21.2% of his return games.
- Through 34 matches this year, Korda has played 25.0 games per match (22.6 in three-set matches) and won 53.3% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Korda has won 75.1% of his service games so far this year, and 31.1% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Korda has won 75.3% of his games on serve, and 32.4% on return.
