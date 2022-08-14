Skip to main content

How to watch Sebastian Korda vs. Karen Khachanov at the Western & Southern Open

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Watch Karen Khachanov and Sebastian Korda go toe to toe in Sunday's Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Karen Khachanov vs. Sebastian Korda at the Western & Southern Open

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Sunday, August 14
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Khachanov vs. Korda Matchup Info

Karen KhachanovSebastian Korda

28

World Rank

52

27-19

2022 Match Record

19-15

64-54

2022 Set Record

50-37

National Bank Open

Last Tournament

Citi Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Karen Khachanov vs. Sebastian Korda Recent Performance

  • Khachanov most recently played on August 10, 2022, a 3-6, 2-6 loss to No. 16-ranked Marin Cilic in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open.
  • In his last match, Korda came up short 2-6, 7-5, 3-6 versus Mikael Ymer in the quarterfinals of the Citi Open.
  • Khachanov has played 46 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 25.8 games per match (24.1 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Khachanov has won 79.9% of his games on serve, and 21.3% on return.
  • Khachanov has won 80.8% of his service games on hard courts, and 21.2% of his return games.
  • Through 34 matches this year, Korda has played 25.0 games per match (22.6 in three-set matches) and won 53.3% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • Korda has won 75.1% of his service games so far this year, and 31.1% of his return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Korda has won 75.3% of his games on serve, and 32.4% on return.

How To Watch

August
14
2022

Canada - Singles & Doubles Finals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
