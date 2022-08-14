How to watch Stan Wawrinka vs. Andy Murray at the Western & Southern Open
To watch Sunday's match between No. 48 Andy Murray and No. 322 Stan Wawrinka in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, tune in to Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, August 14
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Wawrinka vs. Murray Matchup Info
|Stan Wawrinka
|Andy Murray
322
World Rank
48
3-7
2022 Match Record
19-14
10-19
2022 Set Record
42-37
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 64
Stan Wawrinka vs. Andy Murray Recent Performance
- Wawrinka came up short in his last match, 3-6, 6-3, 3-6 versus Emil Ruusuvuori in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open on August 8, 2022.
- Murray most recently played on August 9, 2022, a 1-6, 3-6 loss to No. 13-ranked Taylor Fritz in the Round of 64 of the National Bank Open.
- Wawrinka has played 10 matches so far this year across all court types, and 28.9 games per match (26.4 in three-set matches).
- Wawrinka has won 75.5% of his service games this year, and 14.4% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Wawrinka has won 14.3% of his return games and 76.9% of his service games.
- Murray has played 23.5 games per match (21.2 in three-set matches) in his 33 matches this year across all court surfaces.
- So far this year, Murray has won 79.6% of his service games and 23.9% of his return games.
- Murray has won 75% of his service games on hard courts, and 22.2% of his return games.
