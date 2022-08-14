How to watch Taylor Fritz vs. Sebastian Baez at the Western & Southern Open
Don't miss No. 13 Taylor Fritz match up against No. 32 Sebastian Baez in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open. Watch it on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Taylor Fritz vs. Sebastian Baez at the Western & Southern Open
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, August 14
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Fritz vs. Baez Matchup Info
|Taylor Fritz
|Sebastian Baez
13
World Rank
32
29-12
2022 Match Record
33-22
78-38
2022 Set Record
79-65
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 64
Taylor Fritz vs. Sebastian Baez Recent Performance
- Fritz is coming off a defeat in the Round of 16 at the National Bank Open, at the hands of No. 39-ranked Daniel Evans, 6-7, 6-1, 5-7.
- In his previous tournament, the National Bank Open, Baez was beaten in the Round of 64 by No. 37-ranked Nick Kyrgios, 4-6, 4-6.
- Fritz has played 41 matches so far this year across all court types, and 28.6 games per match (25.4 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Fritz has won 81.6% of his games on serve, and 28.2% on return.
- On hard courts, Fritz has won 83.3% of his service games and 28.0% of his return games.
- Baez has played 55 matches so far this year, and 25.4 games per match across all court types (23.9 in three-set matches).
- Baez has won 27.9% of his return games this year, and 74.1% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Baez has won 69.8% of his service games and 19.0% of his return games.
How To Watch
August
14
2022
Canada - Singles & Doubles Finals
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)