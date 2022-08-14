Skip to main content

How to watch Taylor Fritz vs. Sebastian Baez at the Western & Southern Open

Don't miss No. 13 Taylor Fritz match up against No. 32 Sebastian Baez in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open. Watch it on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Sunday, August 14
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Fritz vs. Baez Matchup Info

Taylor FritzSebastian Baez

13

World Rank

32

29-12

2022 Match Record

33-22

78-38

2022 Set Record

79-65

National Bank Open

Last Tournament

National Bank Open

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 64

Taylor Fritz vs. Sebastian Baez Recent Performance

  • Fritz is coming off a defeat in the Round of 16 at the National Bank Open, at the hands of No. 39-ranked Daniel Evans, 6-7, 6-1, 5-7.
  • In his previous tournament, the National Bank Open, Baez was beaten in the Round of 64 by No. 37-ranked Nick Kyrgios, 4-6, 4-6.
  • Fritz has played 41 matches so far this year across all court types, and 28.6 games per match (25.4 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Fritz has won 81.6% of his games on serve, and 28.2% on return.
  • On hard courts, Fritz has won 83.3% of his service games and 28.0% of his return games.
  • Baez has played 55 matches so far this year, and 25.4 games per match across all court types (23.9 in three-set matches).
  • Baez has won 27.9% of his return games this year, and 74.1% of his service games.
  • On hard courts, Baez has won 69.8% of his service games and 19.0% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
14
2022

Canada - Singles & Doubles Finals

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
