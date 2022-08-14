How to watch Tommy Paul vs. Jenson Brooksby at the Western & Southern Open
Fire up Tennis Channel on Sunday to watch the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, which features Tommy Paul matching up with Jenson Brooksby.
How to watch Tommy Paul vs. Jenson Brooksby at the Western & Southern Open
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Sunday, August 14
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Paul vs. Brooksby Matchup Info
|Tommy Paul
|Jenson Brooksby
34
World Rank
46
27-20
2022 Match Record
19-15
62-52
2022 Set Record
43-38
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Last Result
Round of 32
Tommy Paul vs. Jenson Brooksby Recent Performance
- In his most recent match, Paul came up short 6-1, 3-6, 4-6 versus Daniel Evans in the quarterfinals of the National Bank Open.
- Brooksby lost his last match, 5-7, 1-6 versus Roberto Bautista Agut in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open on August 10, 2022.
- In his 47 matches this year across all court types, Paul has played an average of 24.9 games (23.9 in three-set matches).
- Paul has won 78.0% of his service games so far this year, and 25.1% of his return games.
- Paul has won 26.5% of his return games on hard courts, and 79.5% of his service games.
- Brooksby has played 34 matches so far this year (winning 51.6% of games across all court surfaces), and 21.9 games per match (21.0 in three-set matches).
- Brooksby has won 27.6% of his return games this year, and 75.1% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Brooksby has won 78.3% of his games on serve, and 30.3% on return.
How To Watch
August
14
2022
Canada - Singles & Doubles Finals
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
6:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)