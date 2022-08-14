How to Watch National Bank Open - Singles & Doubles Finals: Stream Tennis Live, TV Channel

The finals of the National Bank Open in Canada feature Hubert Hurkacz and Simona Halep in singles today.

It is all about championships today as the National Bank Open in Canada features four championship matches for the men’s and women’s singles and doubles draws. This is the biggest event in Canada on the ATP and WTA Tour calendar. The day starts with Beatriz Haddad Maia looking to continue her hot streak in this tournament for the women’s singles final before the women’s doubles final, setting up the men’s finals to close out the day.

How to Watch Canada - Singles & Doubles Finals today:

Game Date: Aug. 14, 2022

Game Time: 1:30 p.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Haddad Maia is on a roll right now and playing some of the best tennis of her career with another upset of Karolina Plíšková in the semifinals (6-4, 7-6 (9-7)):

It has been a journey for Haddad Maia this week as the 26-year-old Brazilian tennis player has knocked off five Top 26 ranked players in the WTA, including the top-ranked Iga Świątek (6-4, 3-6, 7-5) in the round of 16.

Overall she has defeated No. 26 Martina Trevisan (6-2, 2-6, 6-2), No 13 Leylah Fernandez (7-6 (7-4), 6-1), top-ranked Świątek, No. 12 Belinda Bencic (2-6, 6-3, 6-3) and No. 14 ranked Plíšková to get to the finals.

A win over No. 15 Simona Halep would make this one of the more impressive runs this season from an underdog to win a tournament.

Over in the men’s singles final, No. 10 ranked Hurkacz looks to win his second tournament of the year and sixth for his career against Pablo Carreño Busta. The two have played twice, both in 2021 where they split the matches.

In doubles, the women feature Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula against Ellen Perez and Nicole Melichar-Martinez with the men’s Wesley Koolhof and Neal Skupski taking on John Peers and Dan Evans.

