How to watch Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Taylor Townsend at the Western & Southern Open
Don't miss No. 222 Taylor Townsend match up against No. 63 Ajla Tomljanovic in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open. Tune in on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 15
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream: fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Townsend vs. Tomljanovic Matchup Info
|Taylor Townsend
|Ajla Tomljanovic
222
World Rank
63
3-2
2022 Match Record
23-19
6-5
2022 Set Record
49-43
Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic
Last Tournament
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 32
Taylor Townsend vs. Ajla Tomljanovic Recent Performance
- Townsend defeated Peyton Stearns 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 on Sunday in the qualifying round.
- Tomljanovic defeated Nuria Parrizas Diaz 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 on Sunday in the qualifying round.
- In her five matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Townsend has played an average of 20.2 games (20.2 in three-set matches).
- Townsend has won 69.2% of her service games this year, and 19.2% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Townsend has won 25% of her return games and 70.6% of her service games.
- Tomljanovic has played 21.9 games per match (21.9 in three-set matches) in her 42 matches this year across all court surfaces.
- Tomljanovic has won 62.9% of her service games this year, and 37.6% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Tomljanovic has won 54.4% of her service games and 37.6% of her return games.
