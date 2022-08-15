Skip to main content

How to watch Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Taylor Townsend at the Western & Southern Open

Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

Don't miss No. 222 Taylor Townsend match up against No. 63 Ajla Tomljanovic in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open. Tune in on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Taylor Townsend vs. Ajla Tomljanovic at the Western & Southern Open

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 15
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Townsend vs. Tomljanovic Matchup Info

Taylor TownsendAjla Tomljanovic

222

World Rank

63

3-2

2022 Match Record

23-19

6-5

2022 Set Record

49-43

Mubadala Silicon Valley Classic

Last Tournament

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 32

Taylor Townsend vs. Ajla Tomljanovic Recent Performance

  • Townsend defeated Peyton Stearns 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 on Sunday in the qualifying round.
  • Tomljanovic defeated Nuria Parrizas Diaz 4-6, 6-1, 6-1 on Sunday in the qualifying round.
  • In her five matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Townsend has played an average of 20.2 games (20.2 in three-set matches).
  • Townsend has won 69.2% of her service games this year, and 19.2% of her return games.
  • On hard courts, Townsend has won 25% of her return games and 70.6% of her service games.
  • Tomljanovic has played 21.9 games per match (21.9 in three-set matches) in her 42 matches this year across all court surfaces.
  • Tomljanovic has won 62.9% of her service games this year, and 37.6% of her return games.
  • On hard courts, Tomljanovic has won 54.4% of her service games and 37.6% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
15
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:15
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
