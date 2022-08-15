How to watch Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Catherine McNally at the Western & Southern Open
Check out Tennis Channel to see Monday's match between No. 170 Catherine McNally and No. 36 Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 15
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
McNally vs. Sasnovich Matchup Info
|Catherine McNally
|Aliaksandra Sasnovich
170
World Rank
36
13-13
2022 Match Record
29-15
31-33
2022 Set Record
62-37
Citi Open
Last Tournament
Hamburg
Qualification
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Catherine McNally vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich Recent Performance
- McNally is coming off a loss in the qualifying round at the Citi Open, at the hands of No. 120-ranked Cristina Bucsa, 6-1, 4-6, 5-7.
- Sasnovich was defeated in her most recent match, 4-6, 5-7 versus Maryna Zanevska in the quarterfinals of the Hamburg on July 21, 2022.
- McNally has played 23.4 games per match (23.4 in three-set matches) in her 26 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, McNally has won 60.0% of her games on serve, and 29.3% on return.
- McNally has won 20.8% of her return games on hard courts, and 50.0% of her service games.
- Through 44 matches this year, Sasnovich has played 21.8 games per match (21.8 in three-set matches) and won 55.7% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Sasnovich has won 67.0% of her service games this year, and 40.0% of her return games.
- Sasnovich has won 39.9% of her return games on hard courts, and 70.6% of her service games.
