How to watch Aliaksandra Sasnovich vs. Catherine McNally at the Western & Southern Open

Check out Tennis Channel to see Monday's match between No. 170 Catherine McNally and No. 36 Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open.

How to watch Catherine McNally vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich at the Western & Southern Open

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 15
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

McNally vs. Sasnovich Matchup Info

Catherine McNallyAliaksandra Sasnovich

170

World Rank

36

13-13

2022 Match Record

29-15

31-33

2022 Set Record

62-37

Citi Open

Last Tournament

Hamburg

Qualification

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Catherine McNally vs. Aliaksandra Sasnovich Recent Performance

  • McNally is coming off a loss in the qualifying round at the Citi Open, at the hands of No. 120-ranked Cristina Bucsa, 6-1, 4-6, 5-7.
  • Sasnovich was defeated in her most recent match, 4-6, 5-7 versus Maryna Zanevska in the quarterfinals of the Hamburg on July 21, 2022.
  • McNally has played 23.4 games per match (23.4 in three-set matches) in her 26 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, McNally has won 60.0% of her games on serve, and 29.3% on return.
  • McNally has won 20.8% of her return games on hard courts, and 50.0% of her service games.
  • Through 44 matches this year, Sasnovich has played 21.8 games per match (21.8 in three-set matches) and won 55.7% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • Sasnovich has won 67.0% of her service games this year, and 40.0% of her return games.
  • Sasnovich has won 39.9% of her return games on hard courts, and 70.6% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
15
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
