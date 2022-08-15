Skip to main content

How to watch Alize Cornet vs. Sloane Stephens at the Western & Southern Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday, August 15 at Lindner Family Tennis Center, Alize Cornet and Sloane Stephens come together for a match in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open. Watch it on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 15
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Stephens vs. Cornet Matchup Info

Sloane StephensAlize Cornet

59

World Rank

40

11-12

2022 Match Record

17-17

26-29

2022 Set Record

43-38

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Last Tournament

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 32

Sloane Stephens vs. Alize Cornet Recent Performance

  • In her last match, Stephens lost 2-6, 6-4, 2-6 against Maria Sakkari in the Round of 32 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022.
  • Cornet is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, at the hands of No. 53-ranked Bianca Vanessa Andreescu, 3-6, 6-4, 3-6.
  • Stephens has played 23 matches this year (across all court types), and 22.3 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Stephens has won 62.4% of her games on serve, and 35.4% on return.
  • Stephens has won 61.9% of her service games on hard courts, and 36.0% of her return games.
  • Through 34 matches this year, Cornet has played 22.5 games per match (22.5 in three-set matches) and won 51.8% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Cornet has won 65.1% of her games on serve, and 38.1% on return.
  • On hard courts, Cornet has won 32.7% of her return games and 65.0% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
15
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
