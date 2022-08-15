How to watch Alize Cornet vs. Sloane Stephens at the Western & Southern Open

On Monday, August 15 at Lindner Family Tennis Center, Alize Cornet and Sloane Stephens come together for a match in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open. Watch it on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Sloane Stephens vs. Alize Cornet at the Western & Southern Open

Tournament: Western & Southern Open

Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 15

Monday, August 15 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Court Surface: Hard

Stephens vs. Cornet Matchup Info

Sloane Stephens Alize Cornet 59 World Rank 40 11-12 2022 Match Record 17-17 26-29 2022 Set Record 43-38 WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 Last Tournament WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 Round of 32 Last Result Round of 32

Sloane Stephens vs. Alize Cornet Recent Performance