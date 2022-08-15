How to watch Alize Cornet vs. Sloane Stephens at the Western & Southern Open
On Monday, August 15 at Lindner Family Tennis Center, Alize Cornet and Sloane Stephens come together for a match in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open. Watch it on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 15
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Stephens vs. Cornet Matchup Info
|Sloane Stephens
|Alize Cornet
59
World Rank
40
11-12
2022 Match Record
17-17
26-29
2022 Set Record
43-38
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Sloane Stephens vs. Alize Cornet Recent Performance
- In her last match, Stephens lost 2-6, 6-4, 2-6 against Maria Sakkari in the Round of 32 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022.
- Cornet is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, at the hands of No. 53-ranked Bianca Vanessa Andreescu, 3-6, 6-4, 3-6.
- Stephens has played 23 matches this year (across all court types), and 22.3 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Stephens has won 62.4% of her games on serve, and 35.4% on return.
- Stephens has won 61.9% of her service games on hard courts, and 36.0% of her return games.
- Through 34 matches this year, Cornet has played 22.5 games per match (22.5 in three-set matches) and won 51.8% of them (across all court surfaces).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Cornet has won 65.1% of her games on serve, and 38.1% on return.
- On hard courts, Cornet has won 32.7% of her return games and 65.0% of her service games.
