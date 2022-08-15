How to watch Belinda Bencic vs. Sorana Cirstea at the Western & Southern Open

On Monday, August 15 at Lindner Family Tennis Center, Sorana Cirstea and Belinda Bencic come together for a head-to-head matchup in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open. Tune in on Tennis Channel.

Tournament: Western & Southern Open

Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 15

Monday, August 15 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream on fuboTV:

Court Surface: Hard

Bencic vs. Cirstea Matchup Info

Belinda Bencic Sorana Cirstea 12 World Rank 38 28-13 2022 Match Record 19-17 62-35 2022 Set Record 44-38 Ladies Open Lausanne Last Tournament Livesport Prague Open 2021 Quarterfinal Last Result Round of 32

Belinda Bencic vs. Sorana Cirstea Recent Performance