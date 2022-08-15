How to watch Belinda Bencic vs. Sorana Cirstea at the Western & Southern Open
On Monday, August 15 at Lindner Family Tennis Center, Sorana Cirstea and Belinda Bencic come together for a head-to-head matchup in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open. Tune in on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Belinda Bencic vs. Sorana Cirstea at the Western & Southern Open
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 15
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Bencic vs. Cirstea Matchup Info
|Belinda Bencic
|Sorana Cirstea
12
World Rank
38
28-13
2022 Match Record
19-17
62-35
2022 Set Record
44-38
Ladies Open Lausanne
Last Tournament
Livesport Prague Open 2021
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 32
Belinda Bencic vs. Sorana Cirstea Recent Performance
- Bencic was defeated in her last match, 6-2, 3-6, 3-6 versus Beatriz Haddad Maia in the quarterfinals of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on August 12, 2022.
- Cirstea is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the Livesport Prague Open 2021, to No. 170-ranked Oksana Selekhmeteva, 5-7, 4-6.
- Through 41 matches this year (across all court types), Bencic has played 22.9 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches) and won 54.4% of them.
- Bencic has won 75.6% of her service games this year, and 33.5% of her return games.
- Bencic has won 74.8% of her service games on hard courts, and 34.9% of her return games.
- In her 36 matches this year, Cirstea has played an average of 21.1 games across all court surfaces (21.1 in three-set matches).
- Cirstea has won 64.0% of her service games so far this year, and 38.6% of her return games.
- Cirstea has won 62.7% of her service games on hard courts, and 39.4% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
15
2022
Cincinnati - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)