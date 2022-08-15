Skip to main content

How to watch Belinda Bencic vs. Sorana Cirstea at the Western & Southern Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

On Monday, August 15 at Lindner Family Tennis Center, Sorana Cirstea and Belinda Bencic come together for a head-to-head matchup in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open. Tune in on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Belinda Bencic vs. Sorana Cirstea at the Western & Southern Open

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 15
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Bencic vs. Cirstea Matchup Info

Belinda BencicSorana Cirstea

12

World Rank

38

28-13

2022 Match Record

19-17

62-35

2022 Set Record

44-38

Ladies Open Lausanne

Last Tournament

Livesport Prague Open 2021

Quarterfinal

Last Result

Round of 32

Belinda Bencic vs. Sorana Cirstea Recent Performance

  • Bencic was defeated in her last match, 6-2, 3-6, 3-6 versus Beatriz Haddad Maia in the quarterfinals of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on August 12, 2022.
  • Cirstea is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the Livesport Prague Open 2021, to No. 170-ranked Oksana Selekhmeteva, 5-7, 4-6.
  • Through 41 matches this year (across all court types), Bencic has played 22.9 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches) and won 54.4% of them.
  • Bencic has won 75.6% of her service games this year, and 33.5% of her return games.
  • Bencic has won 74.8% of her service games on hard courts, and 34.9% of her return games.
  • In her 36 matches this year, Cirstea has played an average of 21.1 games across all court surfaces (21.1 in three-set matches).
  • Cirstea has won 64.0% of her service games so far this year, and 38.6% of her return games.
  • Cirstea has won 62.7% of her service games on hard courts, and 39.4% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
15
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Elena Rybakina vs. Mayar Sherif at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Miomir Kecmanovic at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Shuai Zhang vs. Naomi Osaka at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Belinda Bencic vs. Sorana Cirstea at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Victoria Azarenka vs. Kaia Kanepi at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Karolina Pliskova vs. Venus Williams at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Sorana Cirstea vs. Belinda Bencic at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Venus Williams vs. Karolina Pliskova at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff3 minutes ago