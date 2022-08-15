How to watch Camila Giorgi vs. Bianca Vanessa Andreescu at the Western & Southern Open
Bianca Vanessa Andreescu and Camila Giorgi are on track to go head to head in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on August 15, and you can tune in on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 15
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Andreescu vs. Giorgi Matchup Info
|Bianca Vanessa Andreescu
|Camila Giorgi
53
World Rank
29
15-9
2022 Match Record
13-14
30-22
2022 Set Record
33-29
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 16
Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Camila Giorgi Recent Performance
- Andreescu lost her most recent match, 5-7, 7-5, 2-6 versus Qinwen Zheng in the Round of 16 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on August 11, 2022.
- Giorgi came up short in her most recent match, 6-3, 0-6, 5-7 versus Jessica Pegula in the Round of 16 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on August 11, 2022.
- Andreescu has played 24 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 21.2 games per match (21.2 in three-set matches).
- Andreescu has won 68.0% of her service games this year, and 38.4% of her return games.
- Andreescu has won 60.0% of her service games on hard courts, and 37.3% of her return games.
- Giorgi has played 22.3 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches) in her 27 matches so far this year across all court types.
- Thus far this year, Giorgi has won 64.6% of her service games and 35.1% of her return games.
- Giorgi has won 65.8% of her service games on hard courts, and 30.4% of her return games.
