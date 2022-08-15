Skip to main content

How to watch Camila Giorgi vs. Bianca Vanessa Andreescu at the Western & Southern Open

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu and Camila Giorgi are on track to go head to head in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on August 15, and you can tune in on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Camila Giorgi at the Western & Southern Open

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 15
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Andreescu vs. Giorgi Matchup Info

Bianca Vanessa AndreescuCamila Giorgi

53

World Rank

29

15-9

2022 Match Record

13-14

30-22

2022 Set Record

33-29

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Last Tournament

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 16

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Camila Giorgi Recent Performance

  • Andreescu lost her most recent match, 5-7, 7-5, 2-6 versus Qinwen Zheng in the Round of 16 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on August 11, 2022.
  • Giorgi came up short in her most recent match, 6-3, 0-6, 5-7 versus Jessica Pegula in the Round of 16 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on August 11, 2022.
  • Andreescu has played 24 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 21.2 games per match (21.2 in three-set matches).
  • Andreescu has won 68.0% of her service games this year, and 38.4% of her return games.
  • Andreescu has won 60.0% of her service games on hard courts, and 37.3% of her return games.
  • Giorgi has played 22.3 games per match (22.3 in three-set matches) in her 27 matches so far this year across all court types.
  • Thus far this year, Giorgi has won 64.6% of her service games and 35.1% of her return games.
  • Giorgi has won 65.8% of her service games on hard courts, and 30.4% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
15
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

