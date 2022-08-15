How to watch Camila Giorgi vs. Bianca Vanessa Andreescu at the Western & Southern Open

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu and Camila Giorgi are on track to go head to head in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on August 15, and you can tune in on Tennis Channel.

Tournament: Western & Southern Open

Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 15

Monday, August 15 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Andreescu vs. Giorgi Matchup Info

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu Camila Giorgi 53 World Rank 29 15-9 2022 Match Record 13-14 30-22 2022 Set Record 33-29 WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 Last Tournament WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 Round of 16 Last Result Round of 16

Bianca Vanessa Andreescu vs. Camila Giorgi Recent Performance