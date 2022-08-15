How to watch David Goffin vs. Marcos Giron at the Western & Southern Open
Tune in to Tennis Channel on August 15 to see the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, which includes a head-to-head matchup between Marcos Giron and David Goffin.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 15
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Giron vs. Goffin Matchup Info
|Marcos Giron
|David Goffin
54
World Rank
62
16-24
2022 Match Record
24-18
39-59
2022 Set Record
59-47
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 64
Marcos Giron vs. David Goffin Recent Performance
- In the qualifying round, Giron was victorious 7-6, 7-5 against Fabio Fognini on Sunday.
- Goffin is coming off a 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 victory over No. 83-ranked Chun Hsin Tseng in the qualifying round on Sunday.
- Through 40 matches so far this year (across all court types), Giron has played 25.3 games per match (25.2 in three-set matches) and won 46.9% of them.
- Thus far this year, Giron has won 76.7% of his service games and 16.8% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Giron has won 18% of his return games and 74.4% of his service games.
- Through 42 matches this year, Goffin has played 24.9 games per match (21.5 in three-set matches) and won 51.4% of them (across all court types).
- So far this year, Goffin has won 74.2% of his service games and 27.5% of his return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Goffin has won 65.2% of his games on serve, and 22.8% on return.
