How to watch David Goffin vs. Marcos Giron at the Western & Southern Open

Tune in to Tennis Channel on August 15 to see the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, which includes a head-to-head matchup between Marcos Giron and David Goffin.

How to watch Marcos Giron vs. David Goffin at the Western & Southern Open

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 15
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Giron vs. Goffin Matchup Info

Marcos GironDavid Goffin

54

World Rank

62

16-24

2022 Match Record

24-18

39-59

2022 Set Record

59-47

National Bank Open

Last Tournament

National Bank Open

Round of 64

Last Result

Round of 64

Marcos Giron vs. David Goffin Recent Performance

  • In the qualifying round, Giron was victorious 7-6, 7-5 against Fabio Fognini on Sunday.
  • Goffin is coming off a 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 victory over No. 83-ranked Chun Hsin Tseng in the qualifying round on Sunday.
  • Through 40 matches so far this year (across all court types), Giron has played 25.3 games per match (25.2 in three-set matches) and won 46.9% of them.
  • Thus far this year, Giron has won 76.7% of his service games and 16.8% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Giron has won 18% of his return games and 74.4% of his service games.
  • Through 42 matches this year, Goffin has played 24.9 games per match (21.5 in three-set matches) and won 51.4% of them (across all court types).
  • So far this year, Goffin has won 74.2% of his service games and 27.5% of his return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Goffin has won 65.2% of his games on serve, and 22.8% on return.

How To Watch

August
15
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
3:50
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
