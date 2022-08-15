How to watch David Goffin vs. Marcos Giron at the Western & Southern Open

Tune in to Tennis Channel on August 15 to see the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, which includes a head-to-head matchup between Marcos Giron and David Goffin.

How to watch Marcos Giron vs. David Goffin at the Western & Southern Open

Tournament: Western & Southern Open

Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 15

Monday, August 15 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Giron vs. Goffin Matchup Info

Marcos Giron David Goffin 54 World Rank 62 16-24 2022 Match Record 24-18 39-59 2022 Set Record 59-47 National Bank Open Last Tournament National Bank Open Round of 64 Last Result Round of 64

Marcos Giron vs. David Goffin Recent Performance