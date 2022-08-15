Skip to main content

How to watch Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez at the Western & Southern Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Check out Tennis Channel to see Monday's match between No. 13 Leylah Annie Fernandez and No. 28 Ekaterina Alexandrova in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open.

How to watch Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova at the Western & Southern Open

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 15
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Fernandez vs. Alexandrova Matchup Info

Leylah Annie FernandezEkaterina Alexandrova

13

World Rank

28

15-9

2022 Match Record

23-12

31-26

2022 Set Record

49-29

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Last Tournament

Bett1open

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 16

Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Recent Performance

  • Fernandez is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, to No. 24-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia, 6-7, 1-6.
  • In her most recent match, Alexandrova came up short 7-5, 1-6, 1-6 versus Daria Kasatkina in the Round of 16 of the Bett1open.
  • Through 24 matches this year (across all court types), Fernandez has played 23.7 games per match (23.7 in three-set matches) and won 51.6% of them.
  • Thus far this year, Fernandez has won 30.5% of her return games and 72.4% of her service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Fernandez has won 76.6% of her games on serve, and 25.5% on return.
  • Alexandrova has played 35 matches this year, and 21.3 games per match across all court surfaces (21.3 in three-set matches).
  • Alexandrova has won 36.1% of her return games this year, and 73.5% of her service games.
  • Alexandrova has won 29.2% of her return games on hard courts, and 67.6% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
15
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Elena Rybakina vs. Mayar Sherif at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Miomir Kecmanovic at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Shuai Zhang vs. Naomi Osaka at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Belinda Bencic vs. Sorana Cirstea at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Victoria Azarenka vs. Kaia Kanepi at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Karolina Pliskova vs. Venus Williams at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Sorana Cirstea vs. Belinda Bencic at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Venus Williams vs. Karolina Pliskova at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago