How to watch Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez at the Western & Southern Open
Check out Tennis Channel to see Monday's match between No. 13 Leylah Annie Fernandez and No. 28 Ekaterina Alexandrova in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open.
How to watch Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova at the Western & Southern Open
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 15
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Fernandez vs. Alexandrova Matchup Info
|Leylah Annie Fernandez
|Ekaterina Alexandrova
13
World Rank
28
15-9
2022 Match Record
23-12
31-26
2022 Set Record
49-29
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
Bett1open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
Leylah Annie Fernandez vs. Ekaterina Alexandrova Recent Performance
- Fernandez is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, to No. 24-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia, 6-7, 1-6.
- In her most recent match, Alexandrova came up short 7-5, 1-6, 1-6 versus Daria Kasatkina in the Round of 16 of the Bett1open.
- Through 24 matches this year (across all court types), Fernandez has played 23.7 games per match (23.7 in three-set matches) and won 51.6% of them.
- Thus far this year, Fernandez has won 30.5% of her return games and 72.4% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Fernandez has won 76.6% of her games on serve, and 25.5% on return.
- Alexandrova has played 35 matches this year, and 21.3 games per match across all court surfaces (21.3 in three-set matches).
- Alexandrova has won 36.1% of her return games this year, and 73.5% of her service games.
- Alexandrova has won 29.2% of her return games on hard courts, and 67.6% of her service games.
How To Watch
August
15
2022
Cincinnati - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)