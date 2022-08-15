How to watch Elena Rybakina vs. Mayar Sherif at the Western & Southern Open
The Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open features Mayar Sherif and Elena Rybakina going toe to toe on August 15 at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Watch it on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 15
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Rybakina vs. Sherif Matchup Info
|Elena Rybakina
|Mayar Sherif
27
World Rank
60
27-16
2022 Match Record
3-12
59-33
2022 Set Record
10-23
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Elena Rybakina vs. Mayar Sherif Recent Performance
- In her previous tournament, the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, Rybakina was beaten in the Round of 32 by No. 11-ranked Cori Gauff, 4-6, 7-6, 6-7.
- Sherif is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the Citi Open, at the hands of No. 86-ranked Donna Vekic, 4-6, 1-6.
- Through 43 matches this year (across all court surfaces), Rybakina has played 21.3 games per match (21.3 in three-set matches) and won 54.7% of them.
- Rybakina has won 77.3% of her service games this year, and 32% of her return games.
- Rybakina has won 78.9% of her service games on hard courts, and 30% of her return games.
- Sherif has played 15 matches so far this year, and 20.7 games per match across all court types (20.7 in three-set matches).
- Sherif has won 28.9% of her return games this year, and 60.3% of her service games.
- Sherif has won 19.4% of her return games on hard courts, and 61.2% of her service games.
How To Watch
August
15
2022
Cincinnati - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
