How to watch Emma Raducanu vs. Serena Williams at the Western & Southern Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to Tennis Channel to see Serena Williams compete against Emma Raducanu in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on Monday.

How to watch Serena Williams vs. Emma Raducanu at the Western & Southern Open

Tournament: Western & Southern Open

Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 15

Monday, August 15 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Williams vs. Raducanu Matchup Info

Serena Williams vs. Emma Raducanu Recent Performance