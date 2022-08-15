How to watch Emma Raducanu vs. Serena Williams at the Western & Southern Open
Tune in to Tennis Channel to see Serena Williams compete against Emma Raducanu in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on Monday.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 15
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Williams vs. Raducanu Matchup Info
Serena Williams vs. Emma Raducanu Recent Performance
- Williams came up short in her most recent match, 2-6, 4-6 versus Belinda Bencic in the Round of 32 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on August 10, 2022.
- Raducanu last played on August 9, 2022, a 6-7, 2-6 loss to No. 29-ranked Camila Giorgi in the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022.
- Williams has played three matches so far this year (across all court types), and 23.0 games per match (23.0 in three-set matches).
- Williams has won 72.2% of her service games so far this year, and 27.3% of her return games.
- Williams has won 16.7% of her return games on hard courts, and 78.9% of her service games.
- In her 23 matches this year, Raducanu has played an average of 21.6 games across all court types (21.6 in three-set matches).
- Raducanu has won 63.5% of her service games so far this year, and 38.5% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Raducanu has won 57.5% of her games on serve, and 40.0% on return.
