How to watch Emma Raducanu vs. Serena Williams at the Western & Southern Open

Tune in to Tennis Channel to see Serena Williams compete against Emma Raducanu in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on Monday.

How to watch Serena Williams vs. Emma Raducanu at the Western & Southern Open

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 15
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Williams vs. Raducanu Matchup Info

Serena Williams vs. Emma Raducanu Recent Performance

  • Williams came up short in her most recent match, 2-6, 4-6 versus Belinda Bencic in the Round of 32 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on August 10, 2022.
  • Raducanu last played on August 9, 2022, a 6-7, 2-6 loss to No. 29-ranked Camila Giorgi in the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022.
  • Williams has played three matches so far this year (across all court types), and 23.0 games per match (23.0 in three-set matches).
  • Williams has won 72.2% of her service games so far this year, and 27.3% of her return games.
  • Williams has won 16.7% of her return games on hard courts, and 78.9% of her service games.
  • In her 23 matches this year, Raducanu has played an average of 21.6 games across all court types (21.6 in three-set matches).
  • Raducanu has won 63.5% of her service games so far this year, and 38.5% of her return games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Raducanu has won 57.5% of her games on serve, and 40.0% on return.

How To Watch

August
15
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
