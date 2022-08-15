Skip to main content

How to watch Jaume Munar vs. Marin Cilic at the Western & Southern Open

Tennis Channel will be airing the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, which includes Marin Cilic matching up with Jaume Munar on August 15.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 15
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Cilic vs. Munar Matchup Info

Marin CilicJaume Munar

17

World Rank

57

23-14

2022 Match Record

24-17

63-39

2022 Set Record

62-45

National Bank Open

Last Tournament

Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 16

Marin Cilic vs. Jaume Munar Recent Performance

  • Cilic last played on August 11, 2022, a 4-6, 2-6 defeat by No. 34-ranked Tommy Paul in the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open.
  • Munar defeated No. 118-ranked Steve Johnson 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday to make the Round of 64.
  • Through 37 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Cilic has played 26.2 games per match (23.3 in three-set matches) and won 55.0% of them.
  • So far this year, Cilic has won 85.3% of his service games and 24.3% of his return games.
  • Cilic has won 21% of his return games on hard courts, and 86.1% of his service games.
  • Munar has played 41 matches so far this year (winning 53.5% of games across all court types), and 25.1 games per match (22.8 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Munar has won 74.1% of his service games and 29% of his return games.
  • Munar has won 78.1% of his service games on hard courts, and 26.6% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
15
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
2:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
