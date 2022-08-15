How to watch Jaume Munar vs. Marin Cilic at the Western & Southern Open
Tennis Channel will be airing the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, which includes Marin Cilic matching up with Jaume Munar on August 15.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 15
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Cilic vs. Munar Matchup Info
|Marin Cilic
|Jaume Munar
17
World Rank
57
23-14
2022 Match Record
24-17
63-39
2022 Set Record
62-45
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 16
Marin Cilic vs. Jaume Munar Recent Performance
- Cilic last played on August 11, 2022, a 4-6, 2-6 defeat by No. 34-ranked Tommy Paul in the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open.
- Munar defeated No. 118-ranked Steve Johnson 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday to make the Round of 64.
- Through 37 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Cilic has played 26.2 games per match (23.3 in three-set matches) and won 55.0% of them.
- So far this year, Cilic has won 85.3% of his service games and 24.3% of his return games.
- Cilic has won 21% of his return games on hard courts, and 86.1% of his service games.
- Munar has played 41 matches so far this year (winning 53.5% of games across all court types), and 25.1 games per match (22.8 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Munar has won 74.1% of his service games and 29% of his return games.
- Munar has won 78.1% of his service games on hard courts, and 26.6% of his return games.
