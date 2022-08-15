How to watch Karolina Pliskova vs. Venus Williams at the Western & Southern Open
On Monday, August 15 at Lindner Family Tennis Center, Venus Williams and Karolina Pliskova come together for a matchup in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open. Tune in on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 15
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Pliskova vs. Williams Matchup Info
Karolina Pliskova vs. Venus Williams Recent Performance
- Pliskova lost her last match, 4-6, 6-7 versus Beatriz Haddad Maia in the semifinals of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on August 13, 2022.
- Williams is coming off a loss in the Round of 64 at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, to No. 21-ranked Jil Teichmann, 2-6, 3-6.
- In her 27 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, Pliskova has played an average of 24.4 games (24.4 in three-set matches).
- Pliskova has won 67.9% of her service games this year, and 32.5% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Pliskova has won 68.1% of her games on serve, and 35.5% on return.
- Williams has played 22.0 games per match (22.0 in three-set matches) in her two matches so far this year across all court surfaces.
- Williams has won 18.2% of her return games this year, and 54.5% of her service games.
- Williams has won 54.5% of her service games on hard courts, and 18.2% of her return games.
