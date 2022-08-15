How to watch Madison Keys vs. Yulia Putintseva at the Western & Southern Open

Turn on Tennis Channel on August 15 to witness No. 25 Madison Keys match up against No. 46 Yulia Putintseva in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.

Tournament: Western & Southern Open

Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 15

Monday, August 15 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Keys vs. Putintseva Matchup Info

Madison Keys Yulia Putintseva 25 World Rank 46 20-13 2022 Match Record 20-14 46-30 2022 Set Record 44-35 WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 Last Tournament 32nd Palermo Ladies Open Round of 64 Last Result Round of 16

Madison Keys vs. Yulia Putintseva Recent Performance