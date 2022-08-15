Skip to main content

How to watch Madison Keys vs. Yulia Putintseva at the Western & Southern Open

Turn on Tennis Channel on August 15 to witness No. 25 Madison Keys match up against No. 46 Yulia Putintseva in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 15
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Keys vs. Putintseva Matchup Info

Madison KeysYulia Putintseva

25

World Rank

46

20-13

2022 Match Record

20-14

46-30

2022 Set Record

44-35

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Last Tournament

32nd Palermo Ladies Open

Round of 64

Last Result

Round of 16

Madison Keys vs. Yulia Putintseva Recent Performance

  • In her last match, Keys was defeated 6-7, 4-6 versus Asia Muhammad in the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022.
  • In her last match, Putintseva was defeated 3-6, 3-6 versus Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022.
  • Keys has played 33 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 21.9 games per match (21.9 in three-set matches).
  • Keys has won 31.8% of her return games so far this year, and 75.1% of her service games.
  • On hard courts, Keys has won 77.1% of her service games and 32.1% of her return games.
  • Putintseva has played 34 matches so far this year (winning 53.8% of games across all court surfaces), and 21.4 games per match (21.4 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Putintseva has won 63.8% of her games on serve, and 40.7% on return.
  • Putintseva has won 40.5% of her return games on hard courts, and 58.3% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
15
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
