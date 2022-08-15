How to watch Marcos Giron vs. David Goffin at the Western & Southern Open
The Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open features David Goffin and Marcos Giron going head to head on August 15 at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Check it out on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Marcos Giron vs. David Goffin at the Western & Southern Open
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 15
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Giron vs. Goffin Matchup Info
|Marcos Giron
|David Goffin
54
World Rank
62
16-24
2022 Match Record
24-18
39-59
2022 Set Record
59-47
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 64
Marcos Giron vs. David Goffin Recent Performance
- Giron is coming off a 7-6, 7-5 victory over No. 60-ranked Fabio Fognini in the qualifying round on Sunday.
- Goffin defeated No. 83-ranked Chun Hsin Tseng 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 on Sunday to reach the Round of 64.
- Giron has played 40 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 25.3 games per match (25.2 in three-set matches).
- Giron has won 76.7% of his service games this year, and 16.8% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Giron has won 18.0% of his return games and 74.4% of his service games.
- Through 42 matches this year, Goffin has played 24.9 games per match (21.5 in three-set matches) and won 51.4% of them (across all court types).
- So far this year, Goffin has won 74.2% of his service games and 27.5% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Goffin has won 65.2% of his service games and 22.8% of his return games.
How To Watch
August
15
2022
Cincinnati - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
3:50
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)