Skip to main content

How to watch Marcos Giron vs. David Goffin at the Western & Southern Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

The Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open features David Goffin and Marcos Giron going head to head on August 15 at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Check it out on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Marcos Giron vs. David Goffin at the Western & Southern Open

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 15
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Giron vs. Goffin Matchup Info

Marcos GironDavid Goffin

54

World Rank

62

16-24

2022 Match Record

24-18

39-59

2022 Set Record

59-47

National Bank Open

Last Tournament

National Bank Open

Round of 64

Last Result

Round of 64

Marcos Giron vs. David Goffin Recent Performance

  • Giron is coming off a 7-6, 7-5 victory over No. 60-ranked Fabio Fognini in the qualifying round on Sunday.
  • Goffin defeated No. 83-ranked Chun Hsin Tseng 3-6, 6-3, 6-0 on Sunday to reach the Round of 64.
  • Giron has played 40 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 25.3 games per match (25.2 in three-set matches).
  • Giron has won 76.7% of his service games this year, and 16.8% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Giron has won 18.0% of his return games and 74.4% of his service games.
  • Through 42 matches this year, Goffin has played 24.9 games per match (21.5 in three-set matches) and won 51.4% of them (across all court types).
  • So far this year, Goffin has won 74.2% of his service games and 27.5% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Goffin has won 65.2% of his service games and 22.8% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
15
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
3:50
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

NEVADA BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Idaho vs. Massachusetts: Stream American Legion World Series Live

By Adam Childs23 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Ajla Tomljanovic vs. Taylor Townsend at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff24 minutes ago
Softball
Softball

How to Watch Southwest vs. Mid-Atlantic: Stream Softball Live, TV Channel

By Adam Childs43 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch David Goffin vs. Marcos Giron at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff49 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Marcos Giron vs. David Goffin at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff49 minutes ago
Houston Astros Kyle Tucker and Yordan Alvarez celebrate after a grand slam.
SI Guide

Astros Look to Hold AL’s Top Spot vs. White Sox

By Kevin Sweeney1 hour ago
Aug 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Harold Castro (30) celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Detroit Tigers vs. Cleveland Guardians: Streaming & TV | 8/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Aug 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Harold Castro (30) celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Cleveland Guardians vs. Detroit Tigers: Streaming & TV | 8/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago
Aug 14, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Harold Castro (30) celebrates with teammates after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

Guardians vs. Tigers: How to Live Stream in Canada, Start Time | 8/15/2022

By What's On TV Staff1 hour ago