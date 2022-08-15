How to watch Marin Cilic vs. Jaume Munar at the Western & Southern Open
Marin Cilic and Jaume Munar are on track to match up in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on August 15, and you can see it on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 15
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Cilic vs. Munar Matchup Info
|Marin Cilic
|Jaume Munar
17
World Rank
57
23-14
2022 Match Record
24-17
63-39
2022 Set Record
62-45
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 16
Marin Cilic vs. Jaume Munar Recent Performance
- Cilic was defeated in his most recent match, 4-6, 2-6 versus Tommy Paul in the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open on August 11, 2022.
- Munar defeated Steve Johnson 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday in the qualifying round.
- Cilic has played 37 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 26.2 games per match (23.3 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Cilic has won 85.3% of his service games and 24.3% of his return games.
- Cilic has won 86.1% of his service games on hard courts, and 21.0% of his return games.
- Munar has played 41 matches this year, and 25.1 games per match across all court surfaces (22.8 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Munar has won 74.1% of his service games and 29.0% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Munar has won 26.6% of his return games and 78.1% of his service games.
