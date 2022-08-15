Skip to main content

How to watch Mayar Sherif vs. Elena Rybakina at the Western & Southern Open

Check out Tennis Channel on August 15 to witness No. 27 Elena Rybakina take on No. 60 Mayar Sherif in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.

How to watch Elena Rybakina vs. Mayar Sherif at the Western & Southern Open

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 15
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Rybakina vs. Sherif Matchup Info

Elena RybakinaMayar Sherif

27

World Rank

60

27-16

2022 Match Record

3-12

59-33

2022 Set Record

10-23

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Last Tournament

Citi Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 32

Elena Rybakina vs. Mayar Sherif Recent Performance

  • Rybakina came up short in her last match, 4-6, 7-6, 6-7 against Cori Gauff in the Round of 32 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on August 10, 2022.
  • Sherif is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the Citi Open, at the hands of No. 86-ranked Donna Vekic, 4-6, 1-6.
  • In her 43 matches so far this year across all court types, Rybakina has played an average of 21.3 games (21.3 in three-set matches).
  • Rybakina has won 77.3% of her service games so far this year, and 32.0% of her return games.
  • Rybakina has won 78.9% of her service games on hard courts, and 30.0% of her return games.
  • Sherif has played 15 matches so far this year (winning 43.2% of games across all court types), and 20.7 games per match (20.7 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Sherif has won 60.3% of her games on serve, and 28.9% on return.
  • Sherif has won 19.4% of her return games on hard courts, and 61.2% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
15
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
