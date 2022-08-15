How to watch Mayar Sherif vs. Elena Rybakina at the Western & Southern Open
Check out Tennis Channel on August 15 to witness No. 27 Elena Rybakina take on No. 60 Mayar Sherif in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 15
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Rybakina vs. Sherif Matchup Info
|Elena Rybakina
|Mayar Sherif
27
World Rank
60
27-16
2022 Match Record
3-12
59-33
2022 Set Record
10-23
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 32
Elena Rybakina vs. Mayar Sherif Recent Performance
- Rybakina came up short in her last match, 4-6, 7-6, 6-7 against Cori Gauff in the Round of 32 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on August 10, 2022.
- Sherif is coming off a loss in the Round of 32 at the Citi Open, at the hands of No. 86-ranked Donna Vekic, 4-6, 1-6.
- In her 43 matches so far this year across all court types, Rybakina has played an average of 21.3 games (21.3 in three-set matches).
- Rybakina has won 77.3% of her service games so far this year, and 32.0% of her return games.
- Rybakina has won 78.9% of her service games on hard courts, and 30.0% of her return games.
- Sherif has played 15 matches so far this year (winning 43.2% of games across all court types), and 20.7 games per match (20.7 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Sherif has won 60.3% of her games on serve, and 28.9% on return.
- Sherif has won 19.4% of her return games on hard courts, and 61.2% of her service games.
