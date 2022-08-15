How to watch Nuria Parrizas Diaz vs. Tereza Martincova at the Western & Southern Open
The August 15 matchup between Tereza Martincova and Nuria Parrizas Diaz in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open can be seen on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Tereza Martincova vs. Nuria Parrizas Diaz at the Western & Southern Open
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 15
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Martincova vs. Parrizas Diaz Matchup Info
|Tereza Martincova
|Nuria Parrizas Diaz
71
World Rank
62
15-18
2022 Match Record
17-21
31-40
2022 Set Record
36-47
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 64
Tereza Martincova vs. Nuria Parrizas Diaz Recent Performance
- Martincova is coming off a 7-6, 6-3 win over No. 70-ranked Magda Linette in the qualifying round on Sunday.
- Parrizas Diaz remains in the tournament despite being defeated in the qualifying round, 6-4, 1-6, 1-6 versus Ajla Tomljanovic.
- Martincova has played 33 matches this year (across all court types), and 21.5 games per match (21.5 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Martincova has won 65% of her service games and 28.4% of her return games.
- Martincova has won 29.9% of her return games on hard courts, and 63.8% of her service games.
- Through 38 matches so far this year, Parrizas Diaz has played 21.6 games per match (21.6 in three-set matches) and won 48.2% of them (across all court types).
- So far this year, Parrizas Diaz has won 60.8% of her service games and 33.7% of her return games.
- Parrizas Diaz has won 39% of her return games on hard courts, and 58.2% of her service games.
