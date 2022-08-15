Skip to main content

How to watch Nuria Parrizas Diaz vs. Tereza Martincova at the Western & Southern Open

The August 15 matchup between Tereza Martincova and Nuria Parrizas Diaz in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open can be seen on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Tereza Martincova vs. Nuria Parrizas Diaz at the Western & Southern Open

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 15
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Martincova vs. Parrizas Diaz Matchup Info

Tereza MartincovaNuria Parrizas Diaz

71

World Rank

62

15-18

2022 Match Record

17-21

31-40

2022 Set Record

36-47

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Last Tournament

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Round of 64

Last Result

Round of 64

Tereza Martincova vs. Nuria Parrizas Diaz Recent Performance

  • Martincova is coming off a 7-6, 6-3 win over No. 70-ranked Magda Linette in the qualifying round on Sunday.
  • Parrizas Diaz remains in the tournament despite being defeated in the qualifying round, 6-4, 1-6, 1-6 versus Ajla Tomljanovic.
  • Martincova has played 33 matches this year (across all court types), and 21.5 games per match (21.5 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Martincova has won 65% of her service games and 28.4% of her return games.
  • Martincova has won 29.9% of her return games on hard courts, and 63.8% of her service games.
  • Through 38 matches so far this year, Parrizas Diaz has played 21.6 games per match (21.6 in three-set matches) and won 48.2% of them (across all court types).
  • So far this year, Parrizas Diaz has won 60.8% of her service games and 33.7% of her return games.
  • Parrizas Diaz has won 39% of her return games on hard courts, and 58.2% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
15
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
2:55
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
