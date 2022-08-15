How to watch Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Miomir Kecmanovic at the Western & Southern Open
Check out Tennis Channel on August 15 to see No. 23 Pablo Carreno Busta face off against No. 35 Miomir Kecmanovic in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 15
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Carreno Busta vs. Kecmanovic Matchup Info
|Pablo Carreno Busta
|Miomir Kecmanovic
23
World Rank
35
24-16
2022 Match Record
31-17
58-42
2022 Set Record
76-46
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Last Result
Round of 64
Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Recent Performance
- Carreno Busta won his last match, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 over Hubert Hurkacz in the finals of the National Bank Open on August 14, 2022.
- Kecmanovic is coming off a loss in the Round of 64 at the National Bank Open, at the hands of No. 25-ranked Botic Van de Zandschulp, 1-6, 5-7.
- In his 40 matches so far this year across all court types, Carreno Busta has played an average of 25.8 games (23.7 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Carreno Busta has won 26.7% of his return games and 80.4% of his service games.
- Carreno Busta has won 27.6% of his return games on hard courts, and 85.3% of his service games.
- In his 48 matches so far this year, Kecmanovic has played an average of 25.0 games across all court surfaces (22.7 in three-set matches).
- Kecmanovic has won 27.9% of his return games so far this year, and 79.8% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Kecmanovic has won 85.2% of his games on serve, and 22.6% on return.
