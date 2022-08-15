Skip to main content

How to watch Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Miomir Kecmanovic at the Western & Southern Open

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Check out Tennis Channel on August 15 to see No. 23 Pablo Carreno Busta face off against No. 35 Miomir Kecmanovic in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.

How to watch Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Miomir Kecmanovic at the Western & Southern Open

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 15
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Carreno Busta vs. Kecmanovic Matchup Info

Pablo Carreno BustaMiomir Kecmanovic

23

World Rank

35

24-16

2022 Match Record

31-17

58-42

2022 Set Record

76-46

National Bank Open

Last Tournament

National Bank Open

Last Result

Round of 64

Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Recent Performance

  • Carreno Busta won his last match, 3-6, 6-3, 6-3 over Hubert Hurkacz in the finals of the National Bank Open on August 14, 2022.
  • Kecmanovic is coming off a loss in the Round of 64 at the National Bank Open, at the hands of No. 25-ranked Botic Van de Zandschulp, 1-6, 5-7.
  • In his 40 matches so far this year across all court types, Carreno Busta has played an average of 25.8 games (23.7 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Carreno Busta has won 26.7% of his return games and 80.4% of his service games.
  • Carreno Busta has won 27.6% of his return games on hard courts, and 85.3% of his service games.
  • In his 48 matches so far this year, Kecmanovic has played an average of 25.0 games across all court surfaces (22.7 in three-set matches).
  • Kecmanovic has won 27.9% of his return games so far this year, and 79.8% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Kecmanovic has won 85.2% of his games on serve, and 22.6% on return.

How To Watch

August
15
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Elena Rybakina vs. Mayar Sherif at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Miomir Kecmanovic at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Shuai Zhang vs. Naomi Osaka at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Belinda Bencic vs. Sorana Cirstea at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Victoria Azarenka vs. Kaia Kanepi at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Karolina Pliskova vs. Venus Williams at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Sorana Cirstea vs. Belinda Bencic at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Venus Williams vs. Karolina Pliskova at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago