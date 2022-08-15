Skip to main content

How to watch Petra Kvitova vs. Jil Teichmann at the Western & Southern Open

Tennis Channel is where you can see Monday's matchup between Jil Teichmann and Jil Teichmann in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.

How to watch Jil Teichmann vs. Petra Kvitova at the Western & Southern Open

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 15
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Teichmann vs. Kvitova Matchup Info

Jil TeichmannPetra Kvitova

21

World Rank

23

21-17

2022 Match Record

17-15

48-38

2022 Set Record

38-31

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Last Tournament

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 64

Jil Teichmann vs. Petra Kvitova Recent Performance

  • Teichmann lost her last match, 2-6, 5-7 versus Simona Halep in the Round of 16 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on August 11, 2022.
  • Kvitova is coming off a defeat in the Round of 64 at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, at the hands of No. 35-ranked Alison Riske, 2-6, 6-4, 3-6.
  • Teichmann has played 38 matches this year across all court types, and 21.9 games per match (21.9 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Teichmann has won 65.9% of her service games and 37.2% of her return games.
  • On hard courts, Teichmann has won 32.9% of her return games and 67.5% of her service games.
  • Kvitova has played 32 matches this year, and 22.1 games per match across all court types (22.1 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Kvitova has won 30.7% of her return games and 72.1% of her service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Kvitova has won 67.7% of her games on serve, and 32.8% on return.

How To Watch

August
15
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
