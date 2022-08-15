How to watch Petra Kvitova vs. Jil Teichmann at the Western & Southern Open
Tennis Channel is where you can see Monday's matchup between Jil Teichmann and Petra Kvitova in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 15
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Teichmann vs. Kvitova Matchup Info
|Jil Teichmann
|Petra Kvitova
21
World Rank
23
21-17
2022 Match Record
17-15
48-38
2022 Set Record
38-31
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 64
Jil Teichmann vs. Petra Kvitova Recent Performance
- Teichmann lost her last match, 2-6, 5-7 versus Simona Halep in the Round of 16 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on August 11, 2022.
- Kvitova is coming off a defeat in the Round of 64 at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, at the hands of No. 35-ranked Alison Riske, 2-6, 6-4, 3-6.
- Teichmann has played 38 matches this year across all court types, and 21.9 games per match (21.9 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Teichmann has won 65.9% of her service games and 37.2% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Teichmann has won 32.9% of her return games and 67.5% of her service games.
- Kvitova has played 32 matches this year, and 22.1 games per match across all court types (22.1 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Kvitova has won 30.7% of her return games and 72.1% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Kvitova has won 67.7% of her games on serve, and 32.8% on return.
