How to watch Petra Martic vs. Caroline Garcia at the Western & Southern Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Watch Caroline Garcia and Petra Martic battle it out in Monday's Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Caroline Garcia vs. Petra Martic at the Western & Southern Open

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 15
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Garcia vs. Martic Matchup Info

Caroline GarciaPetra Martic

35

World Rank

56

28-15

2022 Match Record

25-15

59-40

2022 Set Record

56-38

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Last Tournament

Gdynia

Round of 64

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Caroline Garcia vs. Petra Martic Recent Performance

  • In the qualifying round on Sunday, Garcia beat No. 108-ranked Andrea Petkovic, 6-2, 6-7, 6-2.
  • Martic remains in the tournament despite losing in the qualifying round, 7-6, 4-6, 1-6 against Anhelina Kalinina.
  • Garcia has played 43 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 23 games per match (23 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Garcia has won 27.3% of her return games and 77.2% of her service games.
  • On hard courts, Garcia has won 22.4% of her return games and 71.8% of her service games.
  • Martic has played 40 matches this year, and 23 games per match across all court surfaces (23 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Martic has won 71.4% of her service games and 32.2% of her return games.
  • On hard courts, Martic has won 70.2% of her service games and 24.4% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
15
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
