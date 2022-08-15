How to watch Petra Martic vs. Caroline Garcia at the Western & Southern Open
Watch Caroline Garcia and Petra Martic battle it out in Monday's Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 15
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Garcia vs. Martic Matchup Info
|Caroline Garcia
|Petra Martic
35
World Rank
56
28-15
2022 Match Record
25-15
59-40
2022 Set Record
56-38
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
Gdynia
Round of 64
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Caroline Garcia vs. Petra Martic Recent Performance
- In the qualifying round on Sunday, Garcia beat No. 108-ranked Andrea Petkovic, 6-2, 6-7, 6-2.
- Martic remains in the tournament despite losing in the qualifying round, 7-6, 4-6, 1-6 against Anhelina Kalinina.
- Garcia has played 43 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 23 games per match (23 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Garcia has won 27.3% of her return games and 77.2% of her service games.
- On hard courts, Garcia has won 22.4% of her return games and 71.8% of her service games.
- Martic has played 40 matches this year, and 23 games per match across all court surfaces (23 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Martic has won 71.4% of her service games and 32.2% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Martic has won 70.2% of her service games and 24.4% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
15
2022
Cincinnati - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
5:00
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
PM/EST