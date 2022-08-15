Skip to main content

How to watch Shuai Zhang vs. Naomi Osaka at the Western & Southern Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Don't miss No. 39 Naomi Osaka match up against No. 45 Shuai Zhang in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open. Tune in on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Naomi Osaka vs. Shuai Zhang at the Western & Southern Open

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 15
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Osaka vs. Zhang Matchup Info

Naomi OsakaShuai Zhang

39

World Rank

45

14-8

2022 Match Record

24-21

27-16

2022 Set Record

44-42

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Last Tournament

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Round of 64

Last Result

Round of 32

Naomi Osaka vs. Shuai Zhang Recent Performance

  • Osaka last played on August 9, 2022, a 6-7, 0-3 defeat by No. 31-ranked Kaia Kanepi in the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022.
  • Zhang most recently played on August 10, 2022, a 4-6, 2-6 defeat by No. 15-ranked Simona Halep in the Round of 32 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022.
  • Osaka has played 22 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 18.1 games per match (18.1 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Osaka has won 78.1% of her service games and 32% of her return games.
  • Osaka has won 32.4% of her return games on hard courts, and 80.5% of her service games.
  • Zhang has played 45 matches this year, and 18.9 games per match across all court surfaces (18.9 in three-set matches).
  • Zhang has won 33.2% of her return games this year, and 65.6% of her service games.
  • On hard courts, Zhang has won 65.3% of her service games and 30.6% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
15
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
