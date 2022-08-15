How to watch Shuai Zhang vs. Naomi Osaka at the Western & Southern Open
Don't miss No. 39 Naomi Osaka match up against No. 45 Shuai Zhang in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open. Tune in on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 15
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Osaka vs. Zhang Matchup Info
|Naomi Osaka
|Shuai Zhang
39
World Rank
45
14-8
2022 Match Record
24-21
27-16
2022 Set Record
44-42
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 32
Naomi Osaka vs. Shuai Zhang Recent Performance
- Osaka last played on August 9, 2022, a 6-7, 0-3 defeat by No. 31-ranked Kaia Kanepi in the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022.
- Zhang most recently played on August 10, 2022, a 4-6, 2-6 defeat by No. 15-ranked Simona Halep in the Round of 32 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022.
- Osaka has played 22 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 18.1 games per match (18.1 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Osaka has won 78.1% of her service games and 32% of her return games.
- Osaka has won 32.4% of her return games on hard courts, and 80.5% of her service games.
- Zhang has played 45 matches this year, and 18.9 games per match across all court surfaces (18.9 in three-set matches).
- Zhang has won 33.2% of her return games this year, and 65.6% of her service games.
- On hard courts, Zhang has won 65.3% of her service games and 30.6% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
15
2022
Cincinnati - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
