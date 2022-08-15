Skip to main content

How to watch Simona Halep vs. Karolina Muchova at the Western & Southern Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Turn on Tennis Channel on August 15 to witness No. 168 Karolina Muchova challenge No. 15 Simona Halep in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.

How to watch Karolina Muchova vs. Simona Halep at the Western & Southern Open

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 15
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Muchova vs. Halep Matchup Info

Karolina MuchovaSimona Halep

168

World Rank

15

5-6

2022 Match Record

36-11

12-9

2022 Set Record

76-22

Wimbledon

Last Tournament

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Round of 128

Last Result

Karolina Muchova vs. Simona Halep Recent Performance

  • Muchova last played on June 28, 2022, a 3-6, 2-6 loss to No. 18-ranked Halep in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon.
  • Halep won her last match, 6-4, 7-6 over Cori Gauff in the quarterfinals of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on August 12, 2022.
  • Through 11 matches this year (across all court types), Muchova has played 21.2 games per match (21.2 in three-set matches) and won 46.8% of them.
  • Muchova has won 26.1% of her return games so far this year, and 68.4% of her service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Muchova has won 78.3% of her games on serve, and 34.6% on return.
  • Halep has played 47 matches this year (winning 60.9% of games across all court types), and 18.9 games per match (18.9 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Halep has won 74.2% of her games on serve, and 48.0% on return.
  • On hard courts, Halep has won 49.2% of her return games and 75.3% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
15
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
