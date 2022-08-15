How to watch Simona Halep vs. Karolina Muchova at the Western & Southern Open
Turn on Tennis Channel on August 15 to witness No. 168 Karolina Muchova challenge No. 15 Simona Halep in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 15
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Muchova vs. Halep Matchup Info
|Karolina Muchova
|Simona Halep
168
World Rank
15
5-6
2022 Match Record
36-11
12-9
2022 Set Record
76-22
Wimbledon
Last Tournament
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Round of 128
Last Result
Karolina Muchova vs. Simona Halep Recent Performance
- Muchova last played on June 28, 2022, a 3-6, 2-6 loss to No. 18-ranked Halep in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon.
- Halep won her last match, 6-4, 7-6 over Cori Gauff in the quarterfinals of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on August 12, 2022.
- Through 11 matches this year (across all court types), Muchova has played 21.2 games per match (21.2 in three-set matches) and won 46.8% of them.
- Muchova has won 26.1% of her return games so far this year, and 68.4% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Muchova has won 78.3% of her games on serve, and 34.6% on return.
- Halep has played 47 matches this year (winning 60.9% of games across all court types), and 18.9 games per match (18.9 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Halep has won 74.2% of her games on serve, and 48.0% on return.
- On hard courts, Halep has won 49.2% of her return games and 75.3% of her service games.
