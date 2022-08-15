Skip to main content

How to watch Sorana Cirstea vs. Belinda Bencic at the Western & Southern Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to Tennis Channel to see Belinda Bencic square off against Sorana Cirstea in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on Monday.

How to watch Belinda Bencic vs. Sorana Cirstea at the Western & Southern Open

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 15
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Bencic vs. Cirstea Matchup Info

Belinda BencicSorana Cirstea

12

World Rank

38

28-13

2022 Match Record

19-17

62-35

2022 Set Record

44-38

Ladies Open Lausanne

Last Tournament

Livesport Prague Open 2021

Quarterfinal

Last Result

Round of 32

Belinda Bencic vs. Sorana Cirstea Recent Performance

  • Bencic is coming off a defeat in the quarterfinals at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, at the hands of No. 24-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia, 6-2, 3-6, 3-6.
  • In her last match, Cirstea lost 5-7, 4-6 versus Oksana Selekhmeteva in the Round of 32 of the Livesport Prague Open 2021.
  • Bencic has played 22.9 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches) in her 41 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
  • Bencic has won 75.6% of her service games so far this year, and 33.5% of her return games.
  • Bencic has won 34.9% of her return games on hard courts, and 74.8% of her service games.
  • Cirstea has played 21.1 games per match (21.1 in three-set matches) in her 36 matches this year across all court surfaces.
  • Cirstea has won 64.0% of her service games this year, and 38.6% of her return games.
  • Cirstea has won 39.4% of her return games on hard courts, and 62.7% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
15
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Elena Rybakina vs. Mayar Sherif at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Pablo Carreno Busta vs. Miomir Kecmanovic at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Shuai Zhang vs. Naomi Osaka at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Ekaterina Alexandrova vs. Leylah Annie Fernandez at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Belinda Bencic vs. Sorana Cirstea at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Victoria Azarenka vs. Kaia Kanepi at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Karolina Pliskova vs. Venus Williams at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Sorana Cirstea vs. Belinda Bencic at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Venus Williams vs. Karolina Pliskova at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago