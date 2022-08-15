How to watch Sorana Cirstea vs. Belinda Bencic at the Western & Southern Open
Tune in to Tennis Channel to see Belinda Bencic square off against Sorana Cirstea in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on Monday.
How to watch Belinda Bencic vs. Sorana Cirstea at the Western & Southern Open
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 15
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Bencic vs. Cirstea Matchup Info
|Belinda Bencic
|Sorana Cirstea
12
World Rank
38
28-13
2022 Match Record
19-17
62-35
2022 Set Record
44-38
Ladies Open Lausanne
Last Tournament
Livesport Prague Open 2021
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 32
Belinda Bencic vs. Sorana Cirstea Recent Performance
- Bencic is coming off a defeat in the quarterfinals at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, at the hands of No. 24-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia, 6-2, 3-6, 3-6.
- In her last match, Cirstea lost 5-7, 4-6 versus Oksana Selekhmeteva in the Round of 32 of the Livesport Prague Open 2021.
- Bencic has played 22.9 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches) in her 41 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- Bencic has won 75.6% of her service games so far this year, and 33.5% of her return games.
- Bencic has won 34.9% of her return games on hard courts, and 74.8% of her service games.
- Cirstea has played 21.1 games per match (21.1 in three-set matches) in her 36 matches this year across all court surfaces.
- Cirstea has won 64.0% of her service games this year, and 38.6% of her return games.
- Cirstea has won 39.4% of her return games on hard courts, and 62.7% of her service games.
How To Watch
August
15
2022
Cincinnati - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)