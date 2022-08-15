How to watch Venus Williams vs. Karolina Pliskova at the Western & Southern Open
On Monday, August 15 at Lindner Family Tennis Center, Venus Williams and Karolina Pliskova meet for a matchup in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open. Tune in on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 15
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Pliskova vs. Williams Matchup Info
Karolina Pliskova vs. Venus Williams Recent Performance
- In her last match, Pliskova came up short 4-6, 6-7 against Beatriz Haddad Maia in the semifinals of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022.
- Williams was defeated in her most recent match, 2-6, 3-6 versus Jil Teichmann in the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on August 8, 2022.
- Through 27 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Pliskova has played 24.4 games per match (24.4 in three-set matches) and won 50.4% of them.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Pliskova has won 67.9% of her games on serve, and 32.5% on return.
- Pliskova has won 35.5% of her return games on hard courts, and 68.1% of her service games.
- Williams has played two matches this year (winning 36.4% of games across all court surfaces), and 22.0 games per match (22.0 in three-set matches).
- Williams has won 54.5% of her service games this year, and 18.2% of her return games.
- Williams has won 18.2% of her return games on hard courts, and 54.5% of her service games.
