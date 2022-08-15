How to watch Veronika Kudermetova vs. Barbora Krejcikova at the Western & Southern Open
Tune in to Tennis Channel to see Barbora Krejcikova challenge Veronika Kudermetova in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on Monday.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 15
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Krejcikova vs. Kudermetova Matchup Info
|Barbora Krejcikova
|Veronika Kudermetova
19
World Rank
18
14-11
2022 Match Record
31-15
33-24
2022 Set Record
52-40
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 64
Barbora Krejcikova vs. Veronika Kudermetova Recent Performance
- Krejcikova dropped her last match, 3-6, 4-6 against Karolina Pliskova in the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on August 8, 2022.
- In her most recent match, Kudermetova lost 4-6, 6-2, 6-7 against Ajla Tomljanovic in the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022.
- Krejcikova has played 20.8 games per match (20.8 in three-set matches) in her 25 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- Krejcikova has won 37.6% of her return games so far this year, and 69.6% of her service games.
- Krejcikova has won 39.9% of her return games on hard courts, and 70.4% of her service games.
- Kudermetova has played 46 matches this year, and 20.3 games per match across all court types (20.3 in three-set matches).
- Kudermetova has won 32.5% of her return games this year, and 72.3% of her service games.
- On hard courts, Kudermetova has won 73.7% of her service games and 30.9% of her return games.
