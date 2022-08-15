Skip to main content

How to watch Veronika Kudermetova vs. Barbora Krejcikova at the Western & Southern Open

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Tune in to Tennis Channel to see Barbora Krejcikova challenge Veronika Kudermetova in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open on Monday.

How to watch Barbora Krejcikova vs. Veronika Kudermetova at the Western & Southern Open

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 15
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Krejcikova vs. Kudermetova Matchup Info

Barbora KrejcikovaVeronika Kudermetova

19

World Rank

18

14-11

2022 Match Record

31-15

33-24

2022 Set Record

52-40

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Last Tournament

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Round of 64

Last Result

Round of 64

Barbora Krejcikova vs. Veronika Kudermetova Recent Performance

  • Krejcikova dropped her last match, 3-6, 4-6 against Karolina Pliskova in the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on August 8, 2022.
  • In her most recent match, Kudermetova lost 4-6, 6-2, 6-7 against Ajla Tomljanovic in the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022.
  • Krejcikova has played 20.8 games per match (20.8 in three-set matches) in her 25 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
  • Krejcikova has won 37.6% of her return games so far this year, and 69.6% of her service games.
  • Krejcikova has won 39.9% of her return games on hard courts, and 70.4% of her service games.
  • Kudermetova has played 46 matches this year, and 20.3 games per match across all court types (20.3 in three-set matches).
  • Kudermetova has won 32.5% of her return games this year, and 72.3% of her service games.
  • On hard courts, Kudermetova has won 73.7% of her service games and 30.9% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
15
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
