How to watch Victoria Azarenka vs. Kaia Kanepi at the Western & Southern Open
Tennis Channel is where you can watch Monday's competition between Kaia Kanepi and Kaia Kanepi in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.
How to watch Kaia Kanepi vs. Victoria Azarenka at the Western & Southern Open
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 15
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Kanepi vs. Azarenka Matchup Info
|Kaia Kanepi
|Victoria Azarenka
31
World Rank
20
22-12
2022 Match Record
16-10
46-33
2022 Set Record
34-20
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Kaia Kanepi vs. Victoria Azarenka Recent Performance
- In her most recent match, Kanepi lost 4-6, 4-6 versus Garbine Muguruza in the Round of 32 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022.
- Azarenka is coming off a defeat in the quarterfinals at the Citi Open, at the hands of No. 95-ranked Xiyu Wang, 1-6, 3-6.
- Kanepi has played 22.9 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches) in her 34 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
- Kanepi has won 70.9% of her service games this year, and 33.6% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Kanepi has won 40.8% of her return games and 69.3% of her service games.
- Azarenka has played 26 matches so far this year (winning 54.1% of games across all court surfaces), and 19.7 games per match (19.7 in three-set matches).
- Azarenka has won 66.5% of her service games this year, and 42.1% of her return games.
- Azarenka has won 70.4% of her service games on hard courts, and 37.6% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
15
2022
Cincinnati - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
