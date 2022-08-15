Skip to main content

How to watch Victoria Azarenka vs. Kaia Kanepi at the Western & Southern Open

Tennis Channel is where you can watch Monday's competition between Kaia Kanepi and Kaia Kanepi in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.

How to watch Kaia Kanepi vs. Victoria Azarenka at the Western & Southern Open

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Monday, August 15
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Kanepi vs. Azarenka Matchup Info

Kaia KanepiVictoria Azarenka

31

World Rank

20

22-12

2022 Match Record

16-10

46-33

2022 Set Record

34-20

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Last Tournament

Citi Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Kaia Kanepi vs. Victoria Azarenka Recent Performance

  • In her most recent match, Kanepi lost 4-6, 4-6 versus Garbine Muguruza in the Round of 32 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022.
  • Azarenka is coming off a defeat in the quarterfinals at the Citi Open, at the hands of No. 95-ranked Xiyu Wang, 1-6, 3-6.
  • Kanepi has played 22.9 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches) in her 34 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces).
  • Kanepi has won 70.9% of her service games this year, and 33.6% of her return games.
  • On hard courts, Kanepi has won 40.8% of her return games and 69.3% of her service games.
  • Azarenka has played 26 matches so far this year (winning 54.1% of games across all court surfaces), and 19.7 games per match (19.7 in three-set matches).
  • Azarenka has won 66.5% of her service games this year, and 42.1% of her return games.
  • Azarenka has won 70.4% of her service games on hard courts, and 37.6% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
15
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
