How to watch Yulia Putintseva vs. Madison Keys at the Western & Southern Open
Check out Tennis Channel on August 15 to see No. 25 Madison Keys challenge No. 46 Yulia Putintseva in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Monday, August 15
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Keys vs. Putintseva Matchup Info
|Madison Keys
|Yulia Putintseva
25
World Rank
46
20-13
2022 Match Record
20-14
46-30
2022 Set Record
44-35
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
32nd Palermo Ladies Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 16
Madison Keys vs. Yulia Putintseva Recent Performance
- In her last match, Keys came up short 6-7, 4-6 versus Asia Muhammad in the Round of 64 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022.
- Putintseva came up short in her most recent match, 3-6, 3-6 against Jessica Pegula in the quarterfinals of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on August 12, 2022.
- Keys has played 33 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 21.9 games per match (21.9 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Keys has won 75.1% of her games on serve, and 31.8% on return.
- On hard courts, Keys has won 32.1% of her return games and 77.1% of her service games.
- Through 34 matches this year, Putintseva has played 21.4 games per match (21.4 in three-set matches) and won 53.8% of them (across all court surfaces).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Putintseva has won 63.8% of her games on serve, and 40.7% on return.
- Putintseva has won 58.3% of her service games on hard courts, and 40.5% of her return games.
