How to watch Yulia Putintseva vs. Madison Keys at the Western & Southern Open

Check out Tennis Channel on August 15 to see No. 25 Madison Keys challenge No. 46 Yulia Putintseva in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open.

How to watch Madison Keys vs. Yulia Putintseva at the Western & Southern Open

Tournament: Western & Southern Open

Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Monday, August 15

Monday, August 15 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Court Surface: Hard

Keys vs. Putintseva Matchup Info

Madison Keys Yulia Putintseva 25 World Rank 46 20-13 2022 Match Record 20-14 46-30 2022 Set Record 44-35 WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 Last Tournament 32nd Palermo Ladies Open Round of 64 Last Result Round of 16

