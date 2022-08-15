How to Watch Western and Southern Open - Early Rounds: Stream Tennis Live, TV Channel

The Western and Southern Open in Cincinnati starts off with the early rounds today.

The round of 64 at the Western and Southern Open, also known as the Cincinnati Masters gets started in Ohio with 24 singles matches between the men’s and women’s draws today. Sloane Stephens and Laylah Fernandez are in action for the women with Cameron Norrie and Marco Berrettini for the men. This tournament is coming off the heels of the National Bank Open in Canada and ahead of the final major of the year, the U.S. Open.

How to Watch Cincinnati - Early Rounds today:

Game Date: Aug. 15, 2022

Game Time: 11:00 a.m. ET

TV: Tennis Channel

Over the weekend, Simona Halep won the National Bank Open in Canada over Beatriz Haddad Maia6-3, 2-6, 6-3 for her second singles title of the year:

There are marquee matchups in the singles draw from day one here in the round of 64. For the women’s draw, Barbora Krejčíková takes on Veronika Kudermetova early in the day and Stephens takes on Alize Cornet to close out the first day of action.

Fernandez also takes on Ekaterina Alexandrova after playing in the National Bank Open, advancing to the round of 32, then heading south for this tournament.

For the men’s singles draw, there are strong, potential match-of-the-day contenders across the board.

Holger Rune takes on Norrie early in the day with former major winners and top three ranked players, Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka taking Center Court shortly after.

The continues with Berrettini challenged by Frances Tiafoe and closes with Denis Shapovalov and Grigor Dimitrov.

In addition to the singles matches, there are eight doubles matches between the men’s and women’s draws on the schedule today as well.

