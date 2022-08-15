Skip to main content

How to Watch Western & Southern Open, First Round: Stream Tennis Live, TV Channel

The Western & Southern Open first round begins on Monday in Cincinnati.

The Western & Southern Open, also known as the Cincinnati Masters, is an annual hardcourt tennis event with this year's tournament having kicked off with the round of qualifiers on Saturday. The first round of the open officially kicks off on Sunday with several exciting matchups on both the men's and women's singles side of things. On the men's side, the first-round byes were given out to the top seeds of the tournament: Daniil Medvedev, Andrey Rublev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Hubert Hurkacz, Casper Ruud, Carlos Alcaraz, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Rafael Nadal.

How to Watch Western & Southern Open, First Round today:

Game Date: Aug. 15, 2022

Game Time: 12:20 p.m. ET

TV: MSG

Watch the Western & Southern Open, First Round online with fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

On the women's side, the byes were given to Iga Swiatek, Garbiñe Muguruza, Paula Badosa, Ons Jabeur, Jesica Pegula, Maria Sakkari, Aryna Sabalenka and Anett Kontaveit.

Key matchups in the women's singles bracket include Serena Williams getting drawn against up-and-coming British star Emma Raducanu and Venus Williams going up against the No. 14 seed Karolina Pliskova.

On the men's bracket, important first-round matchups include Nick Krygios facing Alejandro Davidovich Fokina as well as young American star Taylor Fritz facing Argentine Sebastián Báez who is having the best year of his young career so far.

Regional restrictions may apply.

How To Watch

August
15
2022

Western & Southern Open, First Round

TV CHANNEL: MSG
Time
12:20
PM/ET
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

