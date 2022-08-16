How to watch Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Fabio Fognini at the Western & Southern Open
Tennis Channel is your destination for watching the match between Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Fabio Fognini on Tuesday, when they compete in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Tuesday, August 16
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Ramos-Vinolas vs. Fognini Matchup Info
|Albert Ramos-Vinolas
|Fabio Fognini
40
World Rank
61
21-19
2022 Match Record
17-18
52-49
2022 Set Record
39-41
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Round of 16
Last Result
Round of 64
Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Fabio Fognini Recent Performance
- Ramos-Vinolas is coming off a defeat in the Round of 16 at the National Bank Open, at the hands of No. 10-ranked Hubert Hurkacz, 7-6, 2-6, 6-7.
- Fognini remains in the tournament despite being defeated in the qualifying round, 6-7, 5-7 versus Marcos Giron.
- In his 40 matches this year across all court surfaces, Ramos-Vinolas has played an average of 25.7 games (23.7 in three-set matches).
- Ramos-Vinolas has won 26.7% of his return games this year, and 73.7% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Ramos-Vinolas has won 28.6% of his return games and 70.9% of his service games.
- Through 35 matches this year, Fognini has played 23.6 games per match (22.4 in three-set matches) and won 49.5% of them (across all court surfaces).
- So far this year, Fognini has won 73.0% of his service games and 23.8% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Fognini has won 75.9% of his service games and 18.4% of his return games.
