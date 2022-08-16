Skip to main content

How to watch Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Fabio Fognini at the Western & Southern Open

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Tennis Channel is your destination for watching the match between Albert Ramos-Vinolas and Fabio Fognini on Tuesday, when they compete in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center.

How to watch Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Fabio Fognini at the Western & Southern Open

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Tuesday, August 16
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Ramos-Vinolas vs. Fognini Matchup Info

Albert Ramos-VinolasFabio Fognini

40

World Rank

61

21-19

2022 Match Record

17-18

52-49

2022 Set Record

39-41

National Bank Open

Last Tournament

National Bank Open

Round of 16

Last Result

Round of 64

Albert Ramos-Vinolas vs. Fabio Fognini Recent Performance

  • Ramos-Vinolas is coming off a defeat in the Round of 16 at the National Bank Open, at the hands of No. 10-ranked Hubert Hurkacz, 7-6, 2-6, 6-7.
  • Fognini remains in the tournament despite being defeated in the qualifying round, 6-7, 5-7 versus Marcos Giron.
  • In his 40 matches this year across all court surfaces, Ramos-Vinolas has played an average of 25.7 games (23.7 in three-set matches).
  • Ramos-Vinolas has won 26.7% of his return games this year, and 73.7% of his service games.
  • On hard courts, Ramos-Vinolas has won 28.6% of his return games and 70.9% of his service games.
  • Through 35 matches this year, Fognini has played 23.6 games per match (22.4 in three-set matches) and won 49.5% of them (across all court surfaces).
  • So far this year, Fognini has won 73.0% of his service games and 23.8% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Fognini has won 75.9% of his service games and 18.4% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
16
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Martina Trevisan vs. Anna Kalinskaya at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Anhelina Kalinina vs. Elise Mertens at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Marie Bouzkova vs. Cori Gauff at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Caroline Garcia vs. Petra Martic at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Lorenzo Musetti vs. Borna Coric at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Cori Gauff vs. Marie Bouzkova at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Sept 10, 2017; New York, NY, USA; Detailed view as Rafael Nadal of Spain bounces a tennis ball before serving to Kevin Anderson of South Africa in the Men's Final in Ashe Stadium at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Taylor Townsend vs. Ajla Tomljanovic at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Fabio Fognini vs. Albert Ramos-Vinolas at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Lorenzo Sonego vs. Ben Shelton at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff2 minutes ago