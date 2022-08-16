How to watch Alex de Minaur vs. Henri Laaksonen at the Western & Southern Open
Tennis Channel is your destination for watching the matchup between Henri Laaksonen and Alex de Minaur on Tuesday, when they meet in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Tuesday, August 16
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Laaksonen vs. de Minaur Matchup Info
|Henri Laaksonen
|Alex de Minaur
102
World Rank
20
6-21
2022 Match Record
30-17
17-49
2022 Set Record
73-47
Mifel Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
Henri Laaksonen vs. Alex de Minaur Recent Performance
- Laaksonen beat No. 64-ranked Thiago Monteiro 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 on Sunday to advance to the Round of 64.
- de Minaur last played on August 11, 2022, a 2-6, 3-6 defeat by No. 37-ranked Nick Kyrgios in the Round of 16 of the National Bank Open.
- Through 27 matches this year (across all court types), Laaksonen has played 24.8 games per match (23.7 in three-set matches) and won 42.7% of them.
- So far this year, Laaksonen has won 18.3% of his return games and 70.6% of his service games.
- On hard courts, Laaksonen has won 72.4% of his service games and 19.7% of his return games.
- Through 47 matches this year, de Minaur has played 25.4 games per match (22.9 in three-set matches) and won 53.7% of them (across all court surfaces).
- Thus far this year, de Minaur has won 31.1% of his return games and 76.8% of his service games.
- de Minaur has won 29.9% of his return games on hard courts, and 79.8% of his service games.
