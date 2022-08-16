How to watch Anastasia Potapova vs. Simona Halep at the Western & Southern Open
On Tuesday, August 16 at Lindner Family Tennis Center, Simona Halep and Anastasia Potapova come together for a matchup in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open. Tune in on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Tuesday, August 16
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Potapova vs. Halep Matchup Info
|Anastasia Potapova
|Simona Halep
54
World Rank
6
27-15
2022 Match Record
38-11
58-36
2022 Set Record
80-24
Livesport Prague Open 2021
Last Tournament
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Runner-Up
Last Result
Winner
Anastasia Potapova vs. Simona Halep Recent Performance
- Potapova remains in the tournament despite coming up short in the qualifying round, 5-7, 1-6 versus Anna Kalinskaya.
- Halep won her last match, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 over Beatriz Haddad Maia in the finals of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on August 14, 2022.
- In her 42 matches so far this year across all court types, Potapova has played an average of 20.4 games (20.4 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Potapova has won 64.2% of her service games and 42.8% of her return games.
- Potapova has won 59.9% of her service games on hard courts, and 38.6% of her return games.
- Halep has played 49 matches this year (winning 60.5% of games across all court surfaces), and 19.2 games per match (19.2 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Halep has won 73.8% of her service games and 47.5% of her return games.
- On hard courts, Halep has won 48.1% of her return games and 74.4% of her service games.
