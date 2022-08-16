Skip to main content

How to watch Anastasia Potapova vs. Simona Halep at the Western & Southern Open

On Tuesday, August 16 at Lindner Family Tennis Center, Simona Halep and Anastasia Potapova come together for a matchup in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open. Tune in on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Tuesday, August 16
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Potapova vs. Halep Matchup Info

Anastasia PotapovaSimona Halep

54

World Rank

6

27-15

2022 Match Record

38-11

58-36

2022 Set Record

80-24

Livesport Prague Open 2021

Last Tournament

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Runner-Up

Last Result

Winner

Anastasia Potapova vs. Simona Halep Recent Performance

  • Potapova remains in the tournament despite coming up short in the qualifying round, 5-7, 1-6 versus Anna Kalinskaya.
  • Halep won her last match, 6-3, 2-6, 6-3 over Beatriz Haddad Maia in the finals of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 on August 14, 2022.
  • In her 42 matches so far this year across all court types, Potapova has played an average of 20.4 games (20.4 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Potapova has won 64.2% of her service games and 42.8% of her return games.
  • Potapova has won 59.9% of her service games on hard courts, and 38.6% of her return games.
  • Halep has played 49 matches this year (winning 60.5% of games across all court surfaces), and 19.2 games per match (19.2 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Halep has won 73.8% of her service games and 47.5% of her return games.
  • On hard courts, Halep has won 48.1% of her return games and 74.4% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
16
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

