Skip to main content

How to watch Anett Kontaveit vs. Tereza Martincova at the Western & Southern Open

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Tereza Martincova and Anett Kontaveit are scheduled to compete in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open on August 16, and you can see it on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Tereza Martincova vs. Anett Kontaveit at the Western & Southern Open

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Tuesday, August 16
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Martincova vs. Kontaveit Matchup Info

Tereza MartincovaAnett Kontaveit

71

World Rank

2

15-18

2022 Match Record

23-12

31-40

2022 Set Record

46-29

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Last Tournament

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Round of 64

Last Result

Round of 32

Tereza Martincova vs. Anett Kontaveit Recent Performance

  • Martincova defeated No. 62-ranked Nuria Parrizas Diaz 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 on Monday to reach the Round of 32.
  • In her most recent match, Kontaveit lost 4-6, 4-6 against Jil Teichmann in the Round of 32 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022.
  • Martincova has played 33 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 21.5 games per match (21.5 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Martincova has won 28.4% of her return games and 65.0% of her service games.
  • Martincova has won 29.9% of her return games on hard courts, and 63.8% of her service games.
  • Kontaveit has played 35 matches this year, and 20.3 games per match across all court types (20.3 in three-set matches).
  • Kontaveit has won 37.3% of her return games so far this year, and 70.2% of her service games.
  • Kontaveit has won 72.6% of her service games on hard courts, and 38.2% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
16
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
1:35
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

Aug 7, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Boston Red Sox left fielder Tommy Pham (22) celebrates with shortstop Xander Bogaerts (2) during the sixth inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
MLB

How to Watch Red Sox at Pirates: Stream MLB Live, TV Channel

By Brandon Rush10 minutes ago
BASEBALL
Baseball

How to Watch Idaho Falls vs. Troy: Stream American Legion World Series Live

By Adam Childs17 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Tereza Martincova vs. Anett Kontaveit at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to watch Anett Kontaveit vs. Tereza Martincova at the Western & Southern Open

By What's On TV Staff26 minutes ago
PSG Lyon Women's Soccer
Soccer

How to Watch Women's French Cup: Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester United

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
PSV Eindhoven Real Sociedad
Soccer

How to Watch Rangers FC vs. PSV Eindhoven: Stream UEFA Champions League Live, TV Channel

By Matthew Beighle2 hours ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to Watch Western & Southern Open: Stream Tennis Live, TV Channel

By Rafael Urbina2 hours ago
Bayern Munich Women
Soccer

How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. FC Barcelona: Stream Amos Women's Soccer Live, TV Channel

By Matthew Beighle2 hours ago
Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
Tennis

How to Watch Western and Southern Open Early Rounds: Stream Tennis Live, TV

By Kristofer Habbas3 hours ago