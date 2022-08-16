How to watch Anett Kontaveit vs. Tereza Martincova at the Western & Southern Open
Tereza Martincova and Anett Kontaveit are scheduled to compete in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open on August 16, and you can see it on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, August 16
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Martincova vs. Kontaveit Matchup Info
|Tereza Martincova
|Anett Kontaveit
71
World Rank
2
15-18
2022 Match Record
23-12
31-40
2022 Set Record
46-29
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 32
Tereza Martincova vs. Anett Kontaveit Recent Performance
- Martincova defeated No. 62-ranked Nuria Parrizas Diaz 6-7, 6-4, 6-3 on Monday to reach the Round of 32.
- In her most recent match, Kontaveit lost 4-6, 4-6 against Jil Teichmann in the Round of 32 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022.
- Martincova has played 33 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), and 21.5 games per match (21.5 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Martincova has won 28.4% of her return games and 65.0% of her service games.
- Martincova has won 29.9% of her return games on hard courts, and 63.8% of her service games.
- Kontaveit has played 35 matches this year, and 20.3 games per match across all court types (20.3 in three-set matches).
- Kontaveit has won 37.3% of her return games so far this year, and 70.2% of her service games.
- Kontaveit has won 72.6% of her service games on hard courts, and 38.2% of her return games.
