How to watch Anhelina Kalinina vs. Elise Mertens at the Western & Southern Open

The Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open features Elise Mertens and Anhelina Kalinina going toe to toe on August 16 at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Check it out on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Tuesday, August 16
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Court Surface: Hard

Kalinina vs. Mertens Matchup Info

Anhelina KalininaElise Mertens

53

World Rank

33

18-17

2022 Match Record

19-17

38-37

2022 Set Record

39-37

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Last Tournament

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Round of 64

Last Result

Round of 32

Anhelina Kalinina vs. Elise Mertens Recent Performance

  • Kalinina defeated No. 58-ranked Petra Martic 6-7, 6-4, 6-1 on Sunday to reach the Round of 64.
  • Mertens most recently played on August 10, 2022, a 3-6, 5-7 loss to No. 29-ranked Camila Giorgi in the Round of 32 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022.
  • Through 35 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Kalinina has played 20.9 games per match (20.9 in three-set matches) and won 48.7% of them.
  • Kalinina has won 33.9% of her return games so far this year, and 64.5% of her service games.
  • On hard courts, Kalinina has won 58.9% of her service games and 33% of her return games.
  • Mertens has played 36 matches so far this year, and 21.6 games per match across all court types (21.6 in three-set matches).
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Mertens has won 63.8% of her games on serve, and 38.3% on return.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Mertens has won 65.4% of her games on serve, and 37.4% on return.

How To Watch

August
16
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
(Start your free trial today!)
