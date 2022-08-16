How to watch Anhelina Kalinina vs. Elise Mertens at the Western & Southern Open
The Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open features Elise Mertens and Anhelina Kalinina going toe to toe on August 16 at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Check it out on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Tuesday, August 16
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV
- Court Surface: Hard
Kalinina vs. Mertens Matchup Info
|Anhelina Kalinina
|Elise Mertens
53
World Rank
33
18-17
2022 Match Record
19-17
38-37
2022 Set Record
39-37
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 32
Anhelina Kalinina vs. Elise Mertens Recent Performance
- Kalinina defeated No. 58-ranked Petra Martic 6-7, 6-4, 6-1 on Sunday to reach the Round of 64.
- Mertens most recently played on August 10, 2022, a 3-6, 5-7 loss to No. 29-ranked Camila Giorgi in the Round of 32 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022.
- Through 35 matches so far this year (across all court surfaces), Kalinina has played 20.9 games per match (20.9 in three-set matches) and won 48.7% of them.
- Kalinina has won 33.9% of her return games so far this year, and 64.5% of her service games.
- On hard courts, Kalinina has won 58.9% of her service games and 33% of her return games.
- Mertens has played 36 matches so far this year, and 21.6 games per match across all court types (21.6 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Mertens has won 63.8% of her games on serve, and 38.3% on return.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Mertens has won 65.4% of her games on serve, and 37.4% on return.
