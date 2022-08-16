How to watch Anna Kalinskaya vs. Martina Trevisan at the Western & Southern Open
Martina Trevisan and Anna Kalinskaya are scheduled to meet on Tuesday, August 16 in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, and you can tune in to watch it on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Tuesday, August 16
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Trevisan vs. Kalinskaya Matchup Info
|Martina Trevisan
|Anna Kalinskaya
26
World Rank
69
18-13
2022 Match Record
20-15
39-30
2022 Set Record
43-28
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
Citi Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Martina Trevisan vs. Anna Kalinskaya Recent Performance
- In her most recent tournament, the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, Trevisan was defeated in the Round of 64 by No. 24-ranked Beatriz Haddad Maia, 2-6, 6-2, 2-6.
- Kalinskaya defeated Anastasia Potapova 7-5, 6-1 on Sunday in the qualifying round.
- Trevisan has played 19.9 games per match (19.9 in three-set matches) in her 31 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- Thus far this year, Trevisan has won 61.7% of her service games and 44.6% of her return games.
- Trevisan has won 70.6% of her service games on hard courts, and 28.6% of her return games.
- Kalinskaya has played 35 matches so far this year, and 20.8 games per match across all court surfaces (20.8 in three-set matches).
- Kalinskaya has won 68% of her service games so far this year, and 32% of her return games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Kalinskaya has won 69.9% of her games on serve, and 35.3% on return.
How To Watch
August
16
2022
Cincinnati - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
