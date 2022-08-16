How to watch Aslan Karatsev vs. Diego Schwartzman at the Western & Southern Open
Fire up Tennis Channel on Tuesday to watch the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open, which features Aslan Karatsev facing off against Diego Schwartzman.
How to watch Aslan Karatsev vs. Diego Schwartzman at the Western & Southern Open
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, August 16
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Karatsev vs. Schwartzman Matchup Info
|Aslan Karatsev
|Diego Schwartzman
38
World Rank
16
14-21
2022 Match Record
24-17
41-53
2022 Set Record
58-51
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 32
Aslan Karatsev vs. Diego Schwartzman Recent Performance
- Karatsev defeated No. 66-ranked Brandon Nakashima 7-5, 7-5 on Monday to advance to the Round of 32.
- In the Round of 64 on Monday, Schwartzman beat No. 39-ranked Alex Molcan, 5-7, 6-4, 6-2.
- Karatsev has played 35 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 26.6 games per match (24 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Karatsev has won 74.6% of his service games and 23.1% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Karatsev has won 77.3% of his service games and 23.7% of his return games.
- In his 41 matches this year, Schwartzman has played an average of 25.3 games across all court surfaces (23.5 in three-set matches).
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages this year, Schwartzman has won 68.2% of his games on serve, and 34.7% on return.
- On hard courts, Schwartzman has won 69.8% of his service games and 27.1% of his return games.
How To Watch
August
16
2022
Cincinnati - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
4:10
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)