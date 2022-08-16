How to watch Ben Shelton vs. Lorenzo Sonego at the Western & Southern Open
Lorenzo Sonego and Ben Shelton are scheduled to square off on Tuesday, August 16 in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, and you can tune in to watch it on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Tuesday, August 16
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Sonego vs. Shelton Matchup Info
|Lorenzo Sonego
|Ben Shelton
56
World Rank
229
19-20
2022 Match Record
1-1
57-49
2022 Set Record
3-2
Generali Open
Last Tournament
Truist Atlanta Open
Round of 32
Last Result
Round of 16
Lorenzo Sonego vs. Ben Shelton Recent Performance
- Sonego is coming off a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Bradley Klahn in the qualifying round on Sunday.
- Shelton dropped his most recent match, 6-7, 6-4, 6-7 against John Isner in the Round of 16 of the Truist Atlanta Open on July 28, 2022.
- Sonego has played 39 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 26.7 games per match (24.1 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Sonego has won 23.8% of his return games and 78.1% of his service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Sonego has won 79.4% of his games on serve, and 22% on return.
- Shelton has played two matches so far this year, and 28 games per match across all court types (28 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Shelton has won 89.7% of his service games and 18.5% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Shelton has won 18.5% of his return games and 89.7% of his service games.
