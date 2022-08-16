Skip to main content

How to watch Ben Shelton vs. Lorenzo Sonego at the Western & Southern Open

Aug 1, 2017; Washington, DC, USA; Dominic Thiem of Austria balances a ball on his hand prior to serving against Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland (not pictured) on day two of the Citi Open at Fitzgerald Tennis Center. Thiem won 6-3, 6-3. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Lorenzo Sonego and Ben Shelton are scheduled to square off on Tuesday, August 16 in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, and you can tune in to watch it on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Lorenzo Sonego vs. Ben Shelton at the Western & Southern Open

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Tuesday, August 16
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Sonego vs. Shelton Matchup Info

Lorenzo SonegoBen Shelton

56

World Rank

229

19-20

2022 Match Record

1-1

57-49

2022 Set Record

3-2

Generali Open

Last Tournament

Truist Atlanta Open

Round of 32

Last Result

Round of 16

Lorenzo Sonego vs. Ben Shelton Recent Performance

  • Sonego is coming off a 6-2, 6-4 victory over Bradley Klahn in the qualifying round on Sunday.
  • Shelton dropped his most recent match, 6-7, 6-4, 6-7 against John Isner in the Round of 16 of the Truist Atlanta Open on July 28, 2022.
  • Sonego has played 39 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 26.7 games per match (24.1 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Sonego has won 23.8% of his return games and 78.1% of his service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Sonego has won 79.4% of his games on serve, and 22% on return.
  • Shelton has played two matches so far this year, and 28 games per match across all court types (28 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Shelton has won 89.7% of his service games and 18.5% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Shelton has won 18.5% of his return games and 89.7% of his service games.

How To Watch

August
16
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

