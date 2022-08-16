Skip to main content

How to watch Borna Coric vs. Lorenzo Musetti at the Western & Southern Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Tennis Channel is your destination for watching the head-to-head matchup between Borna Coric and Lorenzo Musetti on Tuesday, when they meet in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Tuesday, August 16
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Coric vs. Musetti Matchup Info

Borna CoricLorenzo Musetti

152

World Rank

33

4-8

2022 Match Record

20-17

14-17

2022 Set Record

47-43

National Bank Open

Last Tournament

Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag

Round of 64

Last Result

Round of 16

Borna Coric vs. Lorenzo Musetti Recent Performance

  • In his last tournament, the National Bank Open, Coric was beaten in the Round of 64 by No. 16-ranked Marin Cilic, 3-6, 2-6.
  • In the qualifying round on Sunday, Musetti beat No. 68-ranked Dusan Lajovic, 6-4, 6-4.
  • Coric has played 12 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 25.3 games per match (24.5 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Coric has won 74.7% of his service games and 17.6% of his return games.
  • On hard courts, Coric has won 68.8% of his service games and 20.0% of his return games.
  • In his 37 matches this year, Musetti has played an average of 24.9 games across all court surfaces (23.9 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Musetti has won 74.0% of his service games and 25.9% of his return games.
  • Musetti has won 78.2% of his service games on hard courts, and 16.0% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
16
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
