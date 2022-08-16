How to watch Borna Coric vs. Lorenzo Musetti at the Western & Southern Open
Tennis Channel is your destination for watching the head-to-head matchup between Borna Coric and Lorenzo Musetti on Tuesday, when they meet in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Tuesday, August 16
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Coric vs. Musetti Matchup Info
|Borna Coric
|Lorenzo Musetti
152
World Rank
33
4-8
2022 Match Record
20-17
14-17
2022 Set Record
47-43
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
Plava Laguna Croatia Open Umag
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 16
Borna Coric vs. Lorenzo Musetti Recent Performance
- In his last tournament, the National Bank Open, Coric was beaten in the Round of 64 by No. 16-ranked Marin Cilic, 3-6, 2-6.
- In the qualifying round on Sunday, Musetti beat No. 68-ranked Dusan Lajovic, 6-4, 6-4.
- Coric has played 12 matches this year across all court surfaces, and 25.3 games per match (24.5 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Coric has won 74.7% of his service games and 17.6% of his return games.
- On hard courts, Coric has won 68.8% of his service games and 20.0% of his return games.
- In his 37 matches this year, Musetti has played an average of 24.9 games across all court surfaces (23.9 in three-set matches).
- So far this year, Musetti has won 74.0% of his service games and 25.9% of his return games.
- Musetti has won 78.2% of his service games on hard courts, and 16.0% of his return games.
How To Watch
August
16
2022
Cincinnati - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
