How to watch Camila Giorgi vs. Marta Kostyuk at the Western & Southern Open

Mar 28, 2021; Miami, Florida, USA; John Isner of the United States holds four balls in his hand prior to serving against Felix Auger-Aliassime of Canada (not pictured) in the third round in the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The August 16 matchup between Marta Kostyuk and Camila Giorgi in the Round of 64 at the Western & Southern Open can be viewed on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Tuesday, August 16
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Kostyuk vs. Giorgi Matchup Info

Marta KostyukCamila Giorgi

74

World Rank

65

18-13

2022 Match Record

13-14

39-33

2022 Set Record

33-29

Wimbledon

Last Tournament

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Round of 64

Last Result

Round of 16

Marta Kostyuk vs. Camila Giorgi Recent Performance

  • Kostyuk defeated Magdalena Frech 6-1, 3-6, 6-4 on Sunday in the qualifying round.
  • Giorgi most recently played on August 11, 2022, a 6-3, 0-6, 5-7 defeat by No. 7-ranked Jessica Pegula in the Round of 16 of the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022.
  • Kostyuk has played 31 matches so far this year across all court surfaces, and 22.1 games per match (22.1 in three-set matches).
  • So far this year, Kostyuk has won 32.9% of her return games and 62.1% of her service games.
  • Kostyuk has won 34.9% of her return games on hard courts, and 60.3% of her service games.
  • In her 27 matches so far this year, Giorgi has played an average of 22.3 games across all court types (22.3 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Giorgi has won 64.6% of her service games and 35.1% of her return games.
  • Giorgi has won 65.8% of her service games on hard courts, and 30.4% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
16
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
