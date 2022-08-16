How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Mackenzie McDonald at the Western & Southern Open
The Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open features Carlos Alcaraz and Mackenzie McDonald going toe to toe on August 16 at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Watch it on Tennis Channel.
How to watch Mackenzie McDonald vs. Carlos Alcaraz at the Western & Southern Open
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, August 16
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
McDonald vs. Alcaraz Matchup Info
|Mackenzie McDonald
|Carlos Alcaraz
72
World Rank
4
17-22
2022 Match Record
41-8
48-53
2022 Set Record
100-34
National Bank Open
Last Tournament
National Bank Open
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 32
Mackenzie McDonald vs. Carlos Alcaraz Recent Performance
- McDonald beat No. 29-ranked Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-0, 6-1 on Sunday to advance to the Round of 32.
- In his most recent match, Alcaraz was defeated 7-6, 6-7, 3-6 against Tommy Paul in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open.
- McDonald has played 25.3 games per match (23.4 in three-set matches) in his 39 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
- Thus far this year, McDonald has won 73.6% of his service games and 25.2% of his return games.
- McDonald has won 27.6% of his return games on hard courts, and 71.3% of his service games.
- In his 49 matches so far this year, Alcaraz has played an average of 26.8 games across all court types (23.8 in three-set matches).
- Alcaraz has won 83.8% of his service games so far this year, and 32.3% of his return games.
- Alcaraz has won 84.7% of his service games on hard courts, and 33.7% of his return games.
How To Watch
August
16
2022
Cincinnati - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)