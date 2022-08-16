Skip to main content

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs. Mackenzie McDonald at the Western & Southern Open

The Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open features Carlos Alcaraz and Mackenzie McDonald going toe to toe on August 16 at Lindner Family Tennis Center. Watch it on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Tuesday, August 16
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

McDonald vs. Alcaraz Matchup Info

Mackenzie McDonaldCarlos Alcaraz

72

World Rank

4

17-22

2022 Match Record

41-8

48-53

2022 Set Record

100-34

National Bank Open

Last Tournament

National Bank Open

Round of 64

Last Result

Round of 32

Mackenzie McDonald vs. Carlos Alcaraz Recent Performance

  • McDonald beat No. 29-ranked Nikoloz Basilashvili 6-0, 6-1 on Sunday to advance to the Round of 32.
  • In his most recent match, Alcaraz was defeated 7-6, 6-7, 3-6 against Tommy Paul in the Round of 32 of the National Bank Open.
  • McDonald has played 25.3 games per match (23.4 in three-set matches) in his 39 matches this year (across all court surfaces).
  • Thus far this year, McDonald has won 73.6% of his service games and 25.2% of his return games.
  • McDonald has won 27.6% of his return games on hard courts, and 71.3% of his service games.
  • In his 49 matches so far this year, Alcaraz has played an average of 26.8 games across all court types (23.8 in three-set matches).
  • Alcaraz has won 83.8% of his service games so far this year, and 32.3% of his return games.
  • Alcaraz has won 84.7% of his service games on hard courts, and 33.7% of his return games.

How To Watch

August
16
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
11:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
