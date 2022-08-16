How to watch Caroline Garcia vs. Maria Sakkari at the Western & Southern Open
Check out Tennis Channel on August 16 to witness No. 35 Caroline Garcia take on No. 3 Maria Sakkari in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open.
How to watch Caroline Garcia vs. Maria Sakkari at the Western & Southern Open
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, August 16
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
- Court Surface: Hard
Garcia vs. Sakkari Matchup Info
|Caroline Garcia
|Maria Sakkari
35
World Rank
3
28-15
2022 Match Record
28-16
59-40
2022 Set Record
63-36
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Round of 64
Last Result
Round of 16
Caroline Garcia vs. Maria Sakkari Recent Performance
- Garcia is coming off a 6-3, 6-3 win over No. 56-ranked Petra Martic in the Round of 64 on Monday.
- Sakkari is coming off a defeat in the Round of 16 at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, at the hands of No. 14-ranked Karolina Pliskova, 1-6, 7-6, 3-6.
- Garcia has played 43 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 23.0 games per match (23.0 in three-set matches).
- Garcia has won 27.3% of her return games so far this year, and 77.2% of her service games.
- Garcia has won 71.8% of her service games on hard courts, and 22.4% of her return games.
- In her 44 matches this year, Sakkari has played an average of 21.9 games across all court types (21.9 in three-set matches).
- Thus far this year, Sakkari has won 74.4% of her service games and 34.8% of her return games.
- Sakkari has won 35.7% of her return games on hard courts, and 73.2% of her service games.
How To Watch
August
16
2022
Cincinnati - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)