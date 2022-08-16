Skip to main content

How to watch Caroline Garcia vs. Maria Sakkari at the Western & Southern Open

Check out Tennis Channel on August 16 to witness No. 35 Caroline Garcia take on No. 3 Maria Sakkari in the Round of 32 of the Western & Southern Open.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Tuesday, August 16
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Garcia vs. Sakkari Matchup Info

Caroline GarciaMaria Sakkari

35

World Rank

3

28-15

2022 Match Record

28-16

59-40

2022 Set Record

63-36

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Last Tournament

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Round of 64

Last Result

Round of 16

Caroline Garcia vs. Maria Sakkari Recent Performance

  • Garcia is coming off a 6-3, 6-3 win over No. 56-ranked Petra Martic in the Round of 64 on Monday.
  • Sakkari is coming off a defeat in the Round of 16 at the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, at the hands of No. 14-ranked Karolina Pliskova, 1-6, 7-6, 3-6.
  • Garcia has played 43 matches so far this year (across all court types), and 23.0 games per match (23.0 in three-set matches).
  • Garcia has won 27.3% of her return games so far this year, and 77.2% of her service games.
  • Garcia has won 71.8% of her service games on hard courts, and 22.4% of her return games.
  • In her 44 matches this year, Sakkari has played an average of 21.9 games across all court types (21.9 in three-set matches).
  • Thus far this year, Sakkari has won 74.4% of her service games and 34.8% of her return games.
  • Sakkari has won 35.7% of her return games on hard courts, and 73.2% of her service games.

How To Watch

August
16
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
8:30
PM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
