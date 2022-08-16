How to watch Caroline Garcia vs. Petra Martic at the Western & Southern Open

Skip to main content

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Caroline Garcia and Petra Martic are slated to compete on Tuesday, August 16 in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, and you can tune in to watch on Tennis Channel.

  • Tournament: Western & Southern Open
  • Round: Round of 64
  • Date: Tuesday, August 16
  • TV Channel: Tennis Channel
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
  • Court Surface: Hard

Garcia vs. Martic Matchup Info

Caroline GarciaPetra Martic

35

World Rank

56

28-15

2022 Match Record

25-15

59-40

2022 Set Record

56-38

WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022

Last Tournament

Gdynia

Round of 64

Last Result

Quarterfinal

Caroline Garcia vs. Petra Martic Recent Performance

  • Garcia is coming off a 6-2, 6-7, 6-2 win over No. 108-ranked Andrea Petkovic in the qualifying round on Sunday.
  • Martic remains in the tournament despite losing in the qualifying round, 7-6, 4-6, 1-6 versus Anhelina Kalinina.
  • Through 43 matches this year (across all court types), Garcia has played 23 games per match (23 in three-set matches) and won 52.4% of them.
  • Garcia has won 27.3% of her return games this year, and 77.2% of her service games.
  • In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Garcia has won 71.8% of her games on serve, and 22.4% on return.
  • Martic has played 40 matches so far this year (winning 52.4% of games across all court surfaces), and 23 games per match (23 in three-set matches).
  • Martic has won 71.4% of her service games this year, and 32.2% of her return games.
  • Martic has won 70.2% of her service games on hard courts, and 24.4% of her return games.

How To Watch

August
16
2022

Cincinnati - Early Rounds

TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

