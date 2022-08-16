How to watch Caroline Garcia vs. Petra Martic at the Western & Southern Open
Caroline Garcia and Petra Martic are slated to compete on Tuesday, August 16 in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, and you can tune in to watch on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Tuesday, August 16
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Garcia vs. Martic Matchup Info
|Caroline Garcia
|Petra Martic
35
World Rank
56
28-15
2022 Match Record
25-15
59-40
2022 Set Record
56-38
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
Gdynia
Round of 64
Last Result
Quarterfinal
Caroline Garcia vs. Petra Martic Recent Performance
- Garcia is coming off a 6-2, 6-7, 6-2 win over No. 108-ranked Andrea Petkovic in the qualifying round on Sunday.
- Martic remains in the tournament despite losing in the qualifying round, 7-6, 4-6, 1-6 versus Anhelina Kalinina.
- Through 43 matches this year (across all court types), Garcia has played 23 games per match (23 in three-set matches) and won 52.4% of them.
- Garcia has won 27.3% of her return games this year, and 77.2% of her service games.
- In terms of serve/return winning percentages on hard courts, Garcia has won 71.8% of her games on serve, and 22.4% on return.
- Martic has played 40 matches so far this year (winning 52.4% of games across all court surfaces), and 23 games per match (23 in three-set matches).
- Martic has won 71.4% of her service games this year, and 32.2% of her return games.
- Martic has won 70.2% of her service games on hard courts, and 24.4% of her return games.
How To Watch
August
16
2022
Cincinnati - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
