How to watch Caroline Garcia vs. Petra Martic at the Western & Southern Open

Sep 4, 2021; Flushing, NY, USA; Novak Djokovic of Serbia bounces a ball prior to serving against Kei Nishikori of Japan (not pictured) on day six of the 2021 U.S. Open tennis tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

Caroline Garcia and Petra Martic are slated to compete on Tuesday, August 16 in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, and you can tune in to watch on Tennis Channel.

How to watch Caroline Garcia vs. Petra Martic at the Western & Southern Open

Tournament: Western & Southern Open

Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Tuesday, August 16

Tuesday, August 16 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Tennis Channel Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Garcia vs. Martic Matchup Info

Caroline Garcia Petra Martic 35 World Rank 56 28-15 2022 Match Record 25-15 59-40 2022 Set Record 56-38 WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 Last Tournament Gdynia Round of 64 Last Result Quarterfinal

Caroline Garcia vs. Petra Martic Recent Performance