How to watch Cori Gauff vs. Marie Bouzkova at the Western & Southern Open

Sep 27, 2020; Paris, France; Cori Gauff (USA) reaches for the ball prior to her serve during her match against Johanna Konta (GBR) on day one at Stade Roland Garros. Mandatory Credit: Susan Mullane-USA TODAY Sports

Cori Gauff and Marie Bouzkova are slated to square off on Tuesday, August 16 in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, and you can tune in to see it on Tennis Channel.

Tournament: Western & Southern Open

Western & Southern Open Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Date: Tuesday, August 16

Tuesday, August 16 TV Channel: Tennis Channel

Start your free trial today! Court Surface: Hard

Gauff vs. Bouzkova Matchup Info

Cori Gauff Marie Bouzkova 12 World Rank 46 30-15 2022 Match Record 35-12 63-35 2022 Set Record 76-29 WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 Last Tournament WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022 Quarterfinal Last Result Round of 64

Cori Gauff vs. Marie Bouzkova Recent Performance