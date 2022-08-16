How to watch Cori Gauff vs. Marie Bouzkova at the Western & Southern Open
Cori Gauff and Marie Bouzkova are slated to square off on Tuesday, August 16 in the Round of 64 of the Western & Southern Open, and you can tune in to see it on Tennis Channel.
- Tournament: Western & Southern Open
- Round: Round of 64
- Date: Tuesday, August 16
- TV Channel: Tennis Channel
- Court Surface: Hard
Gauff vs. Bouzkova Matchup Info
|Cori Gauff
|Marie Bouzkova
12
World Rank
46
30-15
2022 Match Record
35-12
63-35
2022 Set Record
76-29
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Last Tournament
WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022
Quarterfinal
Last Result
Round of 64
Cori Gauff vs. Marie Bouzkova Recent Performance
- In her most recent tournament, the WTA Toronto, Canada Women Singles 2022, Gauff was beaten in the quarterfinals by No. 15-ranked Simona Halep, 4-6, 6-7.
- Bouzkova beat No. 82-ranked Donna Vekic 6-1, 6-4 on Sunday to make the Round of 64.
- Gauff has played 45 matches this year (across all court surfaces), and 20.6 games per match (20.6 in three-set matches).
- Gauff has won 39.1% of her return games so far this year, and 71.1% of her service games.
- Gauff has won 73.7% of her service games on hard courts, and 33.7% of her return games.
- In her 47 matches this year, Bouzkova has played an average of 21.1 games across all court types (21.1 in three-set matches).
- Bouzkova has won 72.5% of her service games this year, and 41.6% of her return games.
- Bouzkova has won 44.3% of her return games on hard courts, and 72.9% of her service games.
How To Watch
August
16
2022
Cincinnati - Early Rounds
TV CHANNEL: Tennis Channel
Time
10:00
AM/EST
